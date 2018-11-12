Central High School students of the month for October:
9th grade
- Kayla Holman, student of Paul and Julie Holman
- Easton Skelton, student of Richard and Sheri Skelton
10th grade
- Natalie Linebarger, student of Jared Linebarger and Tracey Bratt
- Lewis Bingol, student of Jon and Hilary Bingol
11th grade
- Madison Squires, student of Mary Lynch and Vincent Rust
- Mathew Feyen, student of Carrie Tylinski
12th grade
- Elizabeth Caucutt, student of Mike and Nancy Caucutt
- Ezechukwa Nduka, student of Joseph and Ngozi Nduka
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.