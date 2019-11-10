Central High School students of the month for October:
9th grade
- Mya Colburn, child of Kevin and Lisa Colburn
- Aliyah Schlicht, child of Ron and Angela Schlicht
10th grade
- Jakyra Abraham, child of Quartell Roberson and Sara Roberson-Abraham
- Xai Thao, child of Tong Thao and Houa Yang
11th grade
- Deston Woolley, child of Adam and Jennifer Wooley
- Pheng Shila Vang, child of Pa Moua
12th grade
- Darius Driver, child of Nicol Viner
- Cecelia Hall, child of Trevor Hall and Kay Lisick
