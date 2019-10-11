{{featured_button_text}}

Central High School students of the month for September:

Freshmen

  • Megan Anderegg, child of Lisa and Denver Anderegg
  • Mason Elston, child of Beau and Summer Elston

Sophomores

  • Kamya Redditt, child of Deborah Long
  • Jack Rogers, child of Kristian and Leslie Rogers

Juniors

  • Isabella Seymour, child of Shawn and Joanne Seymour
  • Jenna Morris, child of Chad and Cathleen Morris

Seniors

  • Makayla Olson, child of Brad and Debbie Olson
  • Emma Ehlers, child of Doug and Karen Ehlers
