Central High School students of the month for September:
Freshmen
- Megan Anderegg, child of Lisa and Denver Anderegg
- Mason Elston, child of Beau and Summer Elston
Sophomores
- Kamya Redditt, child of Deborah Long
- Jack Rogers, child of Kristian and Leslie Rogers
Juniors
- Isabella Seymour, child of Shawn and Joanne Seymour
- Jenna Morris, child of Chad and Cathleen Morris
Seniors
- Makayla Olson, child of Brad and Debbie Olson
- Emma Ehlers, child of Doug and Karen Ehlers
