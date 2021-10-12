Central High School students of the month for September
Freshmen
- Aya Klein-Borgert, student of Jennifer Klein and Andrew Borgert
- Aliyah Schieldt, student of Daren and Jennifer Schieldt
Sophomores
- Donijah Webb, student of Shirley Fritz-Fortner and Douglas Fritz
- Alana Miller, student of Amanda Blake Winters and Charles Miller
Juniors
- Maria Sofia-Andonova, student of Hristo Andonov and Sonya Andonova
- Jack Caden Murphy, student of Daniel and Elizabeth Murphy
Seniors
- Anthony Wagner, student of Sheldon and Faith Wagner
- Megan Konkel, student of Michael and Lisa Konkel