Central High School students of the month for September

Central High School students of the month for September

Freshmen

  • Aya Klein-Borgert, student of Jennifer Klein and Andrew Borgert
  • Aliyah Schieldt, student of Daren and Jennifer Schieldt

Sophomores

  • Donijah Webb, student of Shirley Fritz-Fortner and Douglas Fritz
  • Alana Miller, student of Amanda Blake Winters and Charles Miller

Juniors

  • Maria Sofia-Andonova, student of Hristo Andonov and Sonya Andonova
  • Jack Caden Murphy, student of Daniel and Elizabeth Murphy

Seniors

  • Anthony Wagner, student of Sheldon and Faith Wagner
  • Megan Konkel, student of Michael and Lisa Konkel
