In an event that signals the beginning of a new chapter for Chippewa Valley Technical College, Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia will officially be inaugurated as the 11th president in a grand investiture ceremony on Friday, Sept. 15, at the CVTC Business Education Center in Eau Claire.

The college will host events throughout the week leading up to the investiture ceremony — a time-honored tradition in academic institutions. The event marks a significant milestone in the history of CVTC, highlighting its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, community engagement and lifelong learning.

The week of events, meant to honor the past and celebrate the future of the college, begins Sunday, Sept. 10, with a tailgate party and mobile lab showcase from noon to 2 p.m. at the River Falls campus. At this event, the public is invited to tour CVTC mobile labs and get a sneak peek at the newly renovated South Education Center. Beaton-Garcia will host a meet and greet during the event.

The public is invited to attend the tailgate party in River Falls, voices of the Valley Gallery Walk in Eau Claire and the Tribute Circle dedication in Eau Claire.

For dates, times and locations of events, visit www.cvtc.edu/investiture.