ONALASKA — Adam Sadek plays all sorts of video games: Fortnite, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans.
“I have a lot of favorites,” he said.
But over the past few months, Adam, a third-grader at Onalaska’s Eagle Bluff Elementary School, has discovered that laptops and tablets are good for a lot of other things.
His class uses school-issued Chromebooks to study planets, sharpen their math skills, collaborate on projects and email their teacher. Purchased with grant money from the Onalaska Education Foundation and shared by the school’s third- and fourth-graders, the set of 25 Chromebooks has changed life at Eagle Bluff in no small way.
“A lot of students have laptops or tablets at home, and they use them for video games,” said Rachel Lee, who teaches third grade. “Now, we’re teaching them that this same technology can be used for other things -- research, presentations, working as a group.”
Lee said education has changed rapidly in recent years, with teachers focusing less on lecturing and more on giving students collaborative and hands-on opportunities, often involving technology.
Her class uses Chromebooks nearly every day -- whether it’s to make a slideshow, dictate a written assignment or practice their typing.
It is difficult to talk to Lee for more than a minute without a student running up to her, Chromebook in hand, with a question or problem.
“Can I watch this video?”
“This website automatically came up.”
“I can’t find what I’m looking for.”
“This is a need now,” said Lee, taking a break from helping her students. “Digital literacy is going to help them in and out of the classroom.”
Adam, who wants to be an archeologist, said the Chromebooks are fun, partly because of the educational games.
Cayenne Zinnecker, who wants to be a teacher, said they've been a huge help with research assignments, including her most recent project on Uranus. After glancing at her Chromebook, she notes that Uranus has "27 moons, 13 rings and is really, really cold."
The Onalaska Education Foundation awarded $22,000 in grants in November, with an eye for projects meant to innovate classroom instruction. The foundation’s signature fundraising event, the Taste of Onalaska, is scheduled for Jan. 19 at Stoney Creek Inn.
Without the grant, Lee said Eagle Bluff would have never scraped together enough money for 25 Chromebooks. It’s a good thing, too, she said, because they’re becoming an integral part of a typical classroom, like paper or pencils.
“It’s important that we show students different parts of technology," she said. "Things other than Fortnite."
