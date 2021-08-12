City council approves new SRO contract with La Crosse schools

The city has officially approved its end of a new contract with the School District of La Crosse for its school resource officer program this upcoming year.
The one-year contract is one of the district's first steps towards phasing down the SRO program and reduces the amount of officers and implements a new advisory committee to oversee the program.
Typically, the Common Council doesn't approve these contracts, but due to staffing and revenue changes officials brought it forward for a vote.
Some council members have issued their discomfort voting for the new contract, disapproving of the program in general, and some citizens pushed back with concerns the contract did not build-in enough protections for individuals who would oversee the program — a key component to the contract that put its future on hold for several months.
These fissures have caused some debate and bumps for the contract as it's made its way through the council, but it ultimately received the stamp of approval.
This contract will employ three officers in La Crosse schools from now until June 30, 2022, when the district will look to draft a new contract reducing the amount of officers even more. After that, it's unclear what the future of the program will be.
Much of the language in the new contract has been updated since the previous 2017 agreement, largely replacing policing procedures with an emphasis on support mechanisms, another step towards revamping the program.
The district will pay the city $150,000 for the year.
Council member Rebecca Schwartz recused herself from voting on the contract due to an employment conflict. Council members Mackenzie Mindel and Jennifer Trost chose not to vote on the item. They also did not vote at the previous Judiciary & Law Committee meeting.