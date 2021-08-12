City council approves new SRO contract with La Crosse schools

The city has officially approved its end of a new contract with the School District of La Crosse for its school resource officer program this upcoming year.

The one-year contract is one of the district's first steps towards phasing down the SRO program and reduces the amount of officers and implements a new advisory committee to oversee the program.

Typically, the Common Council doesn't approve these contracts, but due to staffing and revenue changes officials brought it forward for a vote.

Some council members have issued their discomfort voting for the new contract, disapproving of the program in general, and some citizens pushed back with concerns the contract did not build-in enough protections for individuals who would oversee the program — a key component to the contract that put its future on hold for several months.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

These fissures have caused some debate and bumps for the contract as it's made its way through the council, but it ultimately received the stamp of approval.