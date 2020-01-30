Closing one chapter, beginning another: With funding secured, De Soto school district puts devastating flood in the past

Three years after major flooding left much of western Wisconsin drenched and devastated, life at De Soto Middle and High School has returned to normal.
School officials on Thursday received a check for $125,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency — the final reimbursement for nearly $600,000 in reconstruction and flood mitigation projects at the school.
Linzi Gronning, principal and superintendent, said this last repayment brings closure to what has been a turbulent chapter for not just the school district, but the entire De Soto community.
“I’m so grateful that we got to this point, because it represents a collaboration between federal agencies, state agencies, our school board, our building and grounds committee -- everyone,” Gronning said. “The flood was very tragic in the overall impact that it had. But this does give us that closure, and it allows us to celebrate all the work we put in to create this outcome.”
The torrential rains and subsequent flooding of September 2016 touched far more than the middle and high school.
Within a couple days of the initial storm, the rising waters had derailed a train, unleashed a deadly mudslide and damaged dozens of roads, bridges, dams and rails across western Wisconsin.
But it was the football field at De Soto Middle and High School, affectionately known as The Pit, that came to symbolize the level and lasting nature of the destruction.
The field was ruined, reduced to a swamp. During what was supposed to be their home opener, De Soto’s varsity football players helped shovel mud and muck from area homes and businesses. It would be two years before the team could return to its field, which had to be entirely rebuilt.
“This is a community gathering place, a place that brings us together and serves as that forum to celebrate our school,” Gronning said. “We lost that. We lost that for two years.”
Rick Pedretti, the school board president, joked that the football team became known as “the road warriors” because they had to travel even for their home games. And because the practice field was also destroyed, he said, the team had to practice in the parking lot or on the baseball field.
“In the wake of this disaster, there was a real life lesson that we always try to teach our students,” Pedretti said. “Not only were they benefactors of great local support, but the students learned to give back to the community as well. They learned compassion, empathy, community service — all the things you try to teach.”
While the De Soto school district was a prime candidate for federal and state emergency dollars, school officials still had to navigate a complex legal process.
FEMA required extensive photo documentation of both the damage and the reconstruction. But before work could begin, the district had to receive approval from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the State Historical Preservation Office and the state’s tribal nations, in case there was a risk of distributing Native sites or artifacts.
“There’s so much that goes into it, but from the point of view of being accountable, that’s what a responsible school district should want to do,” said Gronning, who praised FEMA and Wisconsin Emergency Management for their cooperation.
“You can’t go through projects like this unless you’re working with people who sincerely want to help,” she said. "People often speak poorly of government agencies, but our experience has been completely opposite of any negative stereotype.”
The result, she said, is a school sports complex that’s as good as new, and a community that’s as close as ever.
Evidence of that closeness can be seen in the $25,000 scoreboard at the football field -- a gift from the local Lions Club and the residents who supported the cause.
“It turned out to be the perfect item for people to rally behind,” Gronning said.
District leaders say they are hopeful that the next storm and the next flood will not lead to the next school disaster.
To prevent future flooding, crews fortified a retaining wall and stabilized more than 800 linear feet of the adjacent creek. The new football field was built with a crown to repel water, and the new practice field was built on low ground to help divert water off school property.
“We hope this was a one-time event,” Pedretti said. “But I do think the silver lining outweighs all of the devastation. I think it created bonds that will be remembered for years to come.”