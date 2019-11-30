Collection of Odin Oyen art expands UW-La Crosse archive

“I was aware UW-L's Murphy Library had a large collection of Oyen works,” Passe said. “I thought it would make a lot of sense to at least have my collection digitized so his works could be seen by anyone in the future.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Passe knew having the works scanned gave UW-L the ability to effectively expand its offerings to anyone interested in Oyen.

“Digitizing the collection is neat in that it makes a lot of information about the works instantly available to anyone anywhere in the world,” he said. “That means a La Crosse history buff, an architectural historian or an art lover, or just anyone browsing, might come across the works and be able to appreciate them.”

David Mindel, Murphy Library digital collections librarian, was eager to take on the project. He envisioned digitizing Passe’s designs with the Wisconsin Historical Society’s large collection of Oyen’s works, housed in Murphy Library’s Special Collections, and putting them into one, online heap.