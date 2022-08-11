Community gets first look at floor plan for La Crosse's possible consolidated high school

Several dozen community members attended the School District of La Crosse's first referendum information session on Wednesday, where they learned new details about the district's plan to consolidate its two high schools.

The two-hour meeting was the first of 11 info sessions the district is holding on its $194.7 million referendum before voters head to the polls in November, and it covered a lot of ground and featured a sometimes unsettled crowd.

Community members gathered in the auditorium at Lincoln Middle School and came with questions about traffic and busing, cost, sports, open enrollment and more.

New floor plans were presented at the meeting, giving the community a better sense for how the district plans to consolidate Central and Logan high schools at one location on the South Side.

The plan reimagines a former Trane building on a 40-acre site located at 3600 Pammel Creek Road.

The district would remodel the existing three-story building to house classrooms and labs. Superintendent Aaron Engel said the existing structure of the building is in good shape but it would need to be gutted for new electrical, roofing, windows and more.

In addition to classrooms, this building would house the high school's main office, library, staff offices and a multi-purpose room that would also be used for wrestling.

Then an addition would be added around the building. To the east would be a performing arts wing with an auditorium, and band, choir and orchestra facilities.

To the west would be a competition and a four-court gym, a fitness and dance area, locker rooms, and the kitchen and cafeteria.

And to the south, a technical education wing would be added.

There would also be tennis courts, a turf football field, track and practice fields included at the site. The district would make use of surrounding community sports facilities, like the Shelby Hillview Baseball Fields.

Engel said that not all competitions would be able to be held at the new site, such as varsity football, which would likely still host games at Swanson Field at Logan.

This new facility is seen as a compromise by the school district, describing that the hurdles would come with the consolidated school, such as location and busing, would be worth the benefits.

"It is further away, absolutely. And it would require busing for folks who have traditionally walked in order to get there. At the same time, we would also get to provide better opportunities for kids at a new high school. Better labs, better facilities, more opportunities," Engel said.

The nearly $195 million price tag would cover the costs of all of these renovations and additions, and the renovations needed at the existing high school buildings to make room for middle schoolers to move in.

And because it's a binding referendum, if it were to pass in November, the school district could not exceed that dollar amount.

"It's a hard cap," Engel said.

The district is eyeing this consolidation to account for expected declining enrollment and stagnant funding at the state level, on top of a surplus of aging facilities.

"We do have to adjust to a new reality and what our budget looks like in the future," Engel said.

At times Wednesday's meeting was tense, as concerns about the plan loom in the community and the district tries to combat misinformation.

"Shut up, I'm trying to listen," one woman yelled out at other attendees who were talking during a question.

Other community members pushed back on the school district's answers. Some doubted the accuracy of the projections that enrollment will continue to decline in the next 10 years, a study that was done by the UW-Madison Applied Population Lab for the district.

And when Engel said that a student from the northern end of French Island would have a 50-55 minute bus ride to the new high school, one woman refused his answer, saying, "No way, no way, no way."

Some in attendance booed or laughed at others' questions or statements.

Some of the discourse about the referendum has taken direct aim at Engel himself. One woman approached the front of the auditorium and asked for Engel's microphone for her statement, where she discussed the enrollment numbers since he became superintendent in 2020, which another woman said was a personal attack against Engel.

"Does anyone know the number of students that we lost in the one year that you've been here?" the woman asked.

According to state data, since the 2016-17 school year, the school district enrollment has dropped from 6,750 to 6,139, which means the loss of about 100-180 students a year, roughly, except for in 2018-2019 when enrollment went up by five students.

In the two years since Engel has become superintendent, enrollment has dropped by 180 and 130, respectively, on pace with the previous years' rates.

Engel said the district's projected declining enrollment is due to lower birth rates, and said that in recent years, the loss of students to open enrollment has been "a wash" because of the rate of students that also open enroll into the La Crosse School District.

Some in attendance disagreed that the consolidation plan would bring new opportunities to students.

"I'm OK with spending money if it benefits our kids and it creates a better future for our community and our country. But I don't think what's happening here is creating better opportunities for kids, it's taking it away from them," one man said.

Others worried the consolidation plan wouldn't fully address the issues the district was facing.

"What if this is a total failure?" one man asked. Another said consolidating the schools was like "putting a bandaid"on the issue.

At the end of the meeting, attendees were able to tour Lincoln Middle School with maintenance staff.

The next information session is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Logan Middle School.

Here are the other information sessions:

Aug. 24 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., virtual.

Aug. 25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Longfellow Middle School.

Sept. 7 from 7-9 p.m. at Longfellow Middle School.

Sept. 8 from 6-8 p.m., virtual.

Sept. 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Logan Middle School.

Oct. 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., virtual.

Oct. 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School.

Oct. 18 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Central High School.

Oct. 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Logan High School.