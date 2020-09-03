Composer opens Viterbo ethics series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Classical violinist and composer Kai Kight will open the Viterbo University D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership virtual Fall Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, on Facebook Live.

Kight will present “Compose Your World.” He uses music as a metaphor to inspire individuals and organizations across the world to compose paths of imagination and fulfillment.

Kight performs original music and shares stories from his own transformation as an artist. He translates these insights so audiences can infuse them into their own lives and work.

A product of Stanford University’s design and engineering program, Kight remains fascinated by the leaders, artists and companies who dare to be different.

As both a Mayfield Fellow and Kleiner Perkins Design Fellow, Kight is a leader of the next generation of innovative and entrepreneurial talent.

He has performed his original music for thousands in venues across the world, from the White House to the Great Wall of China.

Go to the Viterbo Ethics Facebook page to view the presentation. A Facebook account is not required. For a full schedule of D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership events, visit www.viterbo.edu/ethics.

