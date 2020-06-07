Confronting the coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Students and faculty in UW-La Crosse’s Chemistry and Biochemistry Department didn’t just work around the coronavirus during the spring semester. They worked with it.

Professors Todd Weaver, Kelly Gorres, Daniel Grilley and John May asked students in their capstone lab course to create mock grant proposals aimed at better understanding the virus’ chemical structure and replication process.

The result, they say, was a project that kept students engaged in remote learning and that challenged them to face the current health crisis.

“It’s not just about knowing the facts — it’s about taking what you know and applying it to the unknown,” Gorres says. “Even though it’s in the news every day, there’s a lot we don’t know about the coronavirus.”

Working in small groups, students pitched a variety of research projects focused on a specific coronavirus protein that is essential for viral replication and that is often targeted by pharmaceutical companies.

This was not merely theoretical. The students used 3D models and the latest scientific data to explore questions the world’s top researchers are working to solve — an example of the kind of transformational education that is core to UW-L’s strategic plan.