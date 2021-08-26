Coulee Region schools received $162 million in COVID-19 relief

Around $3.8 million has been allocated and a budget is in the process of being approved for this upcoming school year, with items including HVAC updates, the new nurse's salary and addressing learning loss through a plan from the district’s Instructional Leadership Team to be included.

The latest round of funding — which could allocate around $8.7 million to La Crosse — has not yet been approved by the U.S. Department of Education and funding is contingent upon approval. If funding is granted, the district will continue to address learning loss plan, which factors in academic, social and emotional needs of students, another HVAC upgrade and covering the salary of the new nurse.

Asked if he feels the total funding is sufficient to meet the pandemic-related needs of the district, Harcey says: "We simply do not know."

"The pandemic's long-term implications for this generation of students will not be fully understood for many, many years. We are all — not just in education, but across many sectors — doing the very best we can with the knowledge and funds we have available," Harcey says. "Is it enough? Are we doing enough? We just need to keep being thoughtful stewards, continue monitoring, be fluid, and unconditionally care for, and commit to, our community's children.

