David Gergen, noted political commentator and presidential advisor, to speak at UW-La Crosse

A former White House adviser to presidents from both parties and current CNN senior political analyst is coming to UW-La Crosse.
David Gergen, who advised Presidents Nixon, Ford, Reagan and Clinton and now provides political analysis for CNN, will speak Thursday, Feb. 27, as part of the “Civility in a Partisan Era” series. The presentation will run from 6 to 7:15 p.m. in The Bluffs inside the Student Union. Admission is free and open to the public.
Gergen is a professor of public service and founding director of the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School -- positions he has held for more than a decade.
You have free articles remaining.
Gergen wrote about his White House experiences in his New York Times best seller, “Eyewitness to Power: The Essence of Leadership, Nixon to Clinton” in 2001.
In the 1980s, he began a career in journalism. Starting with The MacNeil-Lehrer NewsHour in 1984, Gergen has been a regular commentator on public affairs for more than 30 years. Twice he has been a member of election coverage teams that won Peabody awards, and he has contributed to two Emmy award-winning political analysis teams.
In the late 1980s, Gergen was chief editor of U.S. News & World Report, working with publisher Mort Zuckerman to achieve record gains in circulation and advertising. He has been active on many non-profit boards.
A native of North Carolina, Gergen is a member of the D.C. Bar, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a member of the U.S. executive committee for the Trilateral Commission. He is an honors graduate of Yale and Harvard Law School. He has been awarded 27 honorary degrees.
Gergen’s presentation at UW-L is fully funded by the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership. It is part of the UW-L Political Science and Public Administration Department’s “Civility in a Partisan Era” Series, which has included speakers such as George Will and John McCormack.