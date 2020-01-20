David Gergen, noted political commentator and presidential advisor, to speak at UW-La Crosse

A former White House adviser to presidents from both parties and current CNN senior political analyst is coming to UW-La Crosse.

David Gergen, who advised Presidents Nixon, Ford, Reagan and Clinton and now provides political analysis for CNN, will speak Thursday, Feb. 27, as part of the “Civility in a Partisan Era” series. The presentation will run from 6 to 7:15 p.m. in The Bluffs inside the Student Union. Admission is free and open to the public.

Gergen is a professor of public service and founding director of the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School -- positions he has held for more than a decade.

Gergen wrote about his White House experiences in his New York Times best seller, “Eyewitness to Power: The Essence of Leadership, Nixon to Clinton” in 2001.

In the 1980s, he began a career in journalism. Starting with The MacNeil-Lehrer NewsHour in 1984, Gergen has been a regular commentator on public affairs for more than 30 years. Twice he has been a member of election coverage teams that won Peabody awards, and he has contributed to two Emmy award-winning political analysis teams.