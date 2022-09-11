Declining enrollment and spendy buildings: How did La Crosse land on its plan to consolidate high schools?

This November, voters in the School District of La Crosse will weigh in on a $94.7 million referendum, which will be one of the largest referendums in state history.

The referendum is specifically asking voters to approve funding to consolidate La Crosse’s two high schools at a new facility, and move its three current middle schools to the former high school buildings, all as a plan to address declining enrollment, rising maintenance costs and stagnant funding from the state.

The proposal has been met with questions from the community and a growing opposition movement.

So, what exactly has taken place throughout the yearslong process to get to this point?

The process largely started when the school district began its latest long-range facilities study in the fall of 2020.

This study, which was conducted by Bray Associates Architects Inc. analyzed all of the district’s facilities.

The 344-page report gave an in-depth look into the 15 core facilities owned and used by the district, detailing things like the material each window and door is made of, and what conditions things like playgrounds and art room sinks were in. The report included recommended improvements, as well, and laid out the history of each building.

At the same time, an educational needs assessment was also done by surveying and meeting with staff members to get a better sense for how the facilities are serving students. Some schools are using makeshift classrooms and have limited outdoor space. Gender-neutral bathrooms and locker rooms are needed, and accessibility needs to be improved. And overall, learning spaces need modernizing.

A total of six buildings in the district are over 80 years old, including the three middle schools.

At the time of the facilities study, $76 million in maintenance needs were identified across the district, with up to $18.5 million of that at the middle schools alone, where staff said there is the greatest need for overall improvement.

Once these needs were assessed across the district, officials began to explore options and solutions over the winter of 2020, and eventually a long-range facilities plan was created, and five possible solutions were narrowed down.

These five solutions all used a combination of consolidations and closures, and some had a focus on elementary schools while others focused on middle and high schools.

The first three options all had a different approach to consolidating both Emerson and Spence elementary schools, either by moving them both into one new facility, or moving one into the other with an addition. These three options all also included absorbing Lincoln Middle School into the other two middle schools.

Options four and five laid out plans to consolidate both Central and Logan into one new high school and move the middle schools into the then-vacant high school buildings. Option four also included consolidating Emerson and Spence into the former Longfellow Middle School building, and option five proposed consolidating them into a new school.

All plans included moving the administrative offices from Hogan to Central.

After these plans were drafted and presented, the school district sent out its first of two community surveys in the fall of 2021.

A total of 4,664 people responded, which was just over 16% of the people in the district. This survey specifically asked residents broadly if they supported a long-range plan that “right-sized” the district’s facilities, and asked them more specifically if they supported consolidating or reducing the number of elementary, middle and high schools.

Those who responded showed overwhelming support to consolidate middle schools and reduce the number of elementary schools. The support to consolidate two high schools wasn’t as strong, with just over 50% saying they supported it.

After these results were shared, the district went to work to develop a plan over the winter. District officials have said with the feedback from the community, and recognizing that the middle schools have the most urgent need, they pursued the plan to consolidate a new high school and move middle schoolers into the high school buildings with fewer maintenance costs.

The district toured 11 possible sites for new high school, ultimately landing on the Trane site located at 3600 Pammel Creek Road because it was large enough and available.

After a plan was crafted, the second survey was sent to the community this past spring, asking them if they would support the $194.7 million referendum to fund the Trane site plan.

The initial results were a bit murky, and of 5,859 people that responded, support was hovering around 50% across three demographics, which parents and staff in the district showing the most support.

These results were presented to the La Crosse Board of Education in June, and in July, the board voted 8-1 to hold the referendum in November.

Understanding enrollment projections

One of the biggest pieces of the consolidation plan is enrollment — fewer students means less space is needed.

However, some community members have cast doubt on the projections that the school district is expected to continue to see declining enrollment, wondering why new housing developments in the area won’t change outcomes.

So how are these projections crafted?

La Crosse’s most recent look into future enrollment numbers was completed in November 2020 by the UW-Madison Applied Population Lab, which has been routinely providing enrollment and population projections for school districts and communities around the state for more than 25 years.

The 2020 report found that the School District of La Crosse saw the greatest drop in enrollment in high schoolers and elementary students in the past 10 years, and that enrollment across the board would continue to decrease for the “foreseeable future.”

Specifically, in the 2011-12 school year, the district had 6,828 students, compared with 6,207 students in 2020-21, a 9% decrease.

Sarah Kemp, a researcher with the lab who conducted the district’s most recent report, said that the biggest contributor to these trends is fewer and fewer children being born.

“The main driver with this methodology is birth — the number of births and the number of kindergarteners,” Kemp told the Tribune, noting that both are declining.

The number of births has been declining steadily across the country in recent years, hitting a record low in 2020. Kemp said in Wisconsin, the numbers have been declining ever since the 2008 recession, and that these trends have a direct correlation with schools — because fewer kids being born means fewer students.

In the School District of La Crosse alone, birth rates have dropped from 706 in 2008 to 599 in 2019.

“We just aren’t seeing young people having children or as many children as at one point,” Kemp said.

But it’s not just the amount of children being born, but the amount that stick around to start school in the district. This can be telling for future enrollment rates, as kindergarteners eventually become middle and high schoolers. And whether or not the amount of new kindergarteners exceeds the amount of high schoolers graduating out of a district can be telling of what’s to come.

“When kindergarten enrollment is decreasing, elementary and middle school enrollment might be expected to decrease in the future, while high school enrollment may decrease farther in the future,” the 2020 report states.

In the study, enrollment had the steepest drop for K-5 students at 2.5% over the last decade, and the amount of kindergarteners has only outpaced the amount of outgoing students three times in that same time period, and not since 2016-17.

Kemp specifically looks at what’s called a birth-to-kindergarten ratio, which essentially shows how many kids born in a school district eventually go to school there. In La Crosse, about 72% of kids born will join kindergarten in the next five years, meaning more than a quarter of children born in the district attend school elsewhere.

“That is telling me that there are births that are occuring in the district, but that they aren’t showing up at the school,”Kem said. “They’re born here but they move to some other district.” She said private schools are only a small factor in these rates.

When Kemp conducted this study, she gathered information from the school district and the state, evaluating everything from the birth rates and enrollment to housing and population trends.

This includes the amount and types of new homes that were developed over the last 10 years.

Kemp said the impact of housing isn’t as strong as some might think, especially in La Crosse.

The type of housing development and the affordability matters significantly, and most often, new single family homes bring in more students than multi-family buildings like apartments and condos.

And in La Crosse, the latter is what is most often being developed as the city faces a lack of land to expand any other way than up. Some of the new major developments coming to La Crosse include the 5th Ward Residences, Copper Rocks and River Point District, all of which will be mostly mixed-use, higher-density apartment buildings.

“Oftentimes, some folks can think lots of houses means lots of kids. And especially in recent times, that really hasn’t been happening in most districts. So even districts that see some new home development doesn’t always translate into new students,” Kemp said.

Kemp said that housing data is used generally when looking at enrollment, but it doesn’t play a significant role.

There is a specific housing unit and residential development model that can be added on to the projections if requested by a school district, but that wasn’t requested by La Crosse for the 2020 study.

But even when school districts do that a specific housing lens be applied to enrollment projections, Kemp said it doesn’t impact outcomes much at all.

“What I’m finding recently in the last several years is that it has not made a big difference for a district,” Kemp said. She also noted that there’s often a lag time, and that while housing developments take a while to build, it also takes a while for children to move in and start school.

As far as the accuracy of the projections, Kemp said they can change, but they generally don’t, and typically something drastic must happen to alter the trajectory of enrollment and population. Instead, changes tend to happen gradually over time.

“Something really dramatic would have to happen, like a factory closes and many residents move out of the district,” Kemp said. “Something like that might dramatically shift the projection numbers, but in general we don’t see that too often.”