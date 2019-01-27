It seems like there are two types of students in high school -- those who will do anything to get their diploma as quickly as possible, and those who wish they could spend some extra time reminiscing in the hallways.
Lansing-New Albin Kee senior Jaelyn Boydston-Strong falls into the second group of students.
After watching her parents struggle with addiction as a young child, and then being adopted by her grandparents at age 11, school became an escape for Boydston-Strong.
“School was kind of that place where I felt like I could get away,” she said. “I tried keeping the two separate, and I didn’t bring my home life to school … or I tried not to, anyway.”
Due to the hardships she faced, Boydston-Strong put her all into everything that involved academics. Because of her ability to persevere through tough challenges while maintaining a graceful poise in and out of the classroom, Boydston-Strong was chosen as the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award winner for Kee High School.
Although school was an escape for her and she wishes for more time in it, Boydston-Strong has taken so many college credit classes while also taking a full load of high school classes that she is set to graduate early in February.
The senior has challenged herself with college-level medical terminology in hopes of pursuing a career in the medical field, such as radiology, to follow in the footsteps of her grandma, aunts and cousins.
Besides challenging herself through her coursework, the avid student is also busy with volleyball and helping publish the school yearbook and newspaper.
Boydston-Strong’s dedication to her academics also flows through to her extracurriculars, according to Donna Hogan, who is the media studies instructor.
“Jaelyn doesn’t let things stand in her way when there’s a problem that arises because she meets it head-on … she doesn’t let things get her down if they don’t go her way,” Hogan said. “That shows her strength in character, and I think a large part of that is because of her younger brothers.”
Boydston-Strong has played a large role in ensuring that her younger brothers, ages 6 and 10, have a positive life after everything they’ve been through.
“Before we got taken away from our parents, they were like my rock,” she said. “It’s crazy how fast they’ve grown up … I told my little brother that he’s my baby brother, but he told that he’s in kindergarten now so he’s not a baby.”
The senior has spent a lot of her time growing up baby-sitting for her brothers, and other families, before becoming a dietary aid at a local nursing home during the summer.
Before deciding to attend Western Technical College to pursue a career in the medical field, Boydston-Strong toyed with the idea of being a social worker.
Although the senior hasn’t solidified her college major, she has some time to decide after being able to graduate early, which is something that she never thought possible.
“I never thought that I’d be here, graduating early,” she said. “I never thought that would be a possibility.”
But with the hard work and dedication that Boydston-Strong has put in to her high school career, only 26 days separate the senior and the reception of her diploma. For Boydston-Strong, the impossible has become possible.
