Dick Record a 'great ambassador' for Viterbo

He had made a name for himself as a radio journalist in Madison known as PK Powers, but when he came to La Crosse he ditched that moniker to use the one with which he was born.

“I wanted to be real here,” Record said.

A huge fan of the arts, Record remembers being impressed with Viterbo’s new Fine Arts Center when he came to town, and when Record was asked to join the Viterbo Board of Advisers in the mid-1970s, Record jumped on board.

After getting his first job in radio in 1955 as a high school student in Sharon, Pa., Record studied advertising at Youngstown State University in Ohio, but he certainly didn’t consider himself an expert on higher education when he joined the Viterbo Board of Advisers. You might say he’s an expert now.

Record served for a few years as president of the board of advisers, and he served on Viterbo University’s Board of Trustees, helping make decisions on building the Amie L. Mathy Center for Recreation and Education and remodeling projects during his tenure.

In 1980, Viterbo hired Robert Gibbons, the university’s first lay president.