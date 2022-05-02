Join the La Crosse County Historical Society at Oak Grove Cemetery on May 7 for “Discover the Silent City: Remarkable Women of La Crosse II.”

“Discover the Silent City” is a day of guided walking tours with theatrical performances. The theme “Remarkable Women” was first explored in 2016 and what a better time to revive it than Mothers’ Day weekend.

We will feature women that shaped this region’s history like a general contractor, author, opera star, librarian, educator and community philanthropist.

Walking tours are limited to 12 individuals and last approximately 90 minutes. We anticipate tickets will sell out before the event.

A motorcoach tour is available at 10:30 am for those unable to walk the tour.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.lchshistory.org or by calling 608-782-1980.

Silent City normally occurs in September, but has been moved to May this year to avoid the road construction on La Crosse Street.

Questions? Contact the LCHS office at 608-782-1980.

