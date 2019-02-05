The School District of La Crosse is purchasing a downtown bar and music venue for $475,000 so two of its charter schools can move in.
The Board of Education, in a unanimous vote Monday, approved a purchase agreement between the district and the owner of The Brickhouse, a large, two-story building at the corner of King Street and Fifth Avenue South.
Set to close at the end of April, The Brickhouse will serve as the new home of the La Crosse Design Institute and 7 Rivers Community High School, officials say. They expect it will be ready for students in the fall.
“The geographic saliancy of having a district presence right in the heart of downtown La Crosse … would be valuable,” said Troy Harcey, the associate superintendent. “You step out the door, and you can connect with our downtown business partners. You can have students working on real-world projects.”
Added school board Vice President Dave Rudolph: “It’s a win-win for the city, the community and the kids. It’s, in my opinion, a slam dunk.”
Educators from the two schools had long hoped to merge them, as many students graduate from the Design Institute, a middle school, before moving on to 7 Rivers.
The schools are rooted in project-based learning, a model in which students effectively create their own curriculum, working on long-term projects instead of homework and tests. The Design Institute is housed the basement of Longfellow Middle School; 7 Rivers is housed in the gymnasium of the Hogan Administrative Center.
“Both of those are not conducive to creative thinking,” said Colin Klos, president of the Coulee Region Authentic Learning Council. Klos said the district considered as many as a dozen properties over four years before locking in on The Brickhouse. “We want to give (students) the environment they can and should have.”
The Brickhouse has a commercial kitchen, a recording studio and a second-story ballroom — spaces that will appeal to students interested in the culinary and performing arts, official said.
The building can hold roughly 700 people, according to Keith Brown, its current owner. Together, the schools enroll roughly 100 students.
District officials have not detailed their plans for remodeling the building, nor have they indicated where staff and students will park.
CenturyLink owns the parking lots on The Brickhouse’s north and west sides, although the district could lease spots in the city-owned Market Square parking ramp, which is on the same block.
Superintendent Randy Nelson said the $475,000, along with money for remodeling and improvements, will come from the district’s fund balance and ongoing capital maintenance funding. No additional taxpayer money is needed, he said.
Meanwhile, district officials said they have no immediate plans to vacate or alter the Hogan building, a 1920s-era elementary school that has housed district administration since 1980.
Nelson did say the district is considering more reshuffling, naming Hogan as one possibility.
More viable downtown property taken off the tax rolls. The loss of the Brickhouse will be a blow to the live music scene. Mr. Brown was able to bring in some bigger name acts and generally had a great crowd.
