University of Wisconsin-La Crosse students already are good at getting out of debt.
An entrepreneur and speaker who will visit campus this week intends to make them even better.
Jocelyn Pearson, founder of the Scholarship System, will give a free public lecture Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. in Room 102 of UW-L’s Wing Technology Center.
Pearson, who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2013, used scholarships to fully fund her college experience and even received overage checks to cover her living expenses. All told, she secured $126,000 from outside sources and graduated debt-free.
“It’s such a national topic, student loan debt, and here’s a young woman who found an alternate way to fund her college education,” said Amanda Gasper, UW-L’s money management and financial literacy coordinator. “She did it so well and so graciously, getting the whole essay-writing process down, and it’s great that she’s going out and sharing it. We hope it will inspire our students the same way.”
Pearson advises college students to do whatever they can, big or small, to save money.
Her ideas range from clipping coupons and making your own laundry detergent, to applying for scholarships and considering a community college for general studies.
According to the Department of Education, UW-L students already have a strong handle on their finances.
Federal records show that 82% of UW-L students who received Pell Grants in 2010 or 2011 had paid at least something toward their student loan principal five years later — the 13th-best rate in the country.
UW-L students also have an exceptionally low loan default rate, 1.6%, the best in the UW System.
“We like to think it’s because of the work we’re doing, the message we’re sending to students and parents,” said Gasper, who oversees UW-L’s It Make$ Cents financial literacy program. “The message is knowing how much you owe and only taking what you need.”
Gasper said her department does a number of things to be visible and accessible to students, including holding events with free food and $50 scholarship giveaways.
The staff is also trained to explain the nuances of finance clearly and simply, so students who are new to money management don’t get lost in the lexicon.
“We try to meet them on their level of language,” Gasper said. “People always toss around the word ‘adulting,’ like it’s a scary thing. But we say, ‘No, it’s not scary. Let us help you do that.’”
UW-L’s Money Management Center provides free one-on-one counseling on a range of financial topics: renting, establishing credit, financing study abroad and more.
Gasper said new freshmen, even those supported by their parents or guardians, should take a closer look at their financial situation, so they can get on track “a lot sooner and feel more confident.”
Upperclassmen who have neglected their finances should do the same, she said. Otherwise, they’ll be in for a rude awakening after graduation.
“We see that some students are in this bubble where they don’t worry about loans or debt until after they graduate,” Gasper said. “There’s so much more empowerment in knowing where you stand financially, just to cushion that initial shock. You don’t want them to graduate and say, ‘Oh my gosh. How much do I owe?’"
I think the students get it. It should be "money management for the administration" so they stop spending the students money so readily.
