Elgin fires back: UW-L art professor was 'cancelled' after sexual misconduct complaint, attorney says

In it, Gow announced Elgin’s departure from the university and indicated that Bean was not the only person to accuse him of misconduct.

“I firmly believe the testimony of the individuals interviewed by the investigators, and I thank them for their courage in coming forward to tell us about their experiences with professor Elgin,” Gow said. “On behalf of our university, I apologize to them for what they have been subject to."

Gow said he found the report, which was compiled by UW-Shared Services, “thorough and compelling enough to move the process of dismissing a faculty member to its next phase.”

Asked to meet with Gow and respond to the report, Elgin instead offered his resignation, the chancellor said.

"The meeting ... would have been his opportunity to tell his side of the story," Gow said.

Gill rejected that version of events Wednesday, saying Elgin would have been willing to “clear his name and reputation” if not for the issue with his sick leave.

She also accused the chancellor of disregarding Elgin’s statements to investigators and called a potential meeting between the pair “pointless.”