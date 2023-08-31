Winona Area Public Schools’ approximately 550 employees are busy preparing to welcome students back to their classrooms next week when the 2023-2024 school year kicks off.

The first days of school are Tuesday and Wednesday, with fifth- and ninth-graders and new Winona Area Learning Center students starting Tuesday and the rest of the district’s students starting Wednesday.

As of Aug. 11, the district expects 765 students in its elementary schools, 631 students in its middle school and 864 students in its high school, according to preliminary enrollment data.

Enrollment is down at these schools compared to mid-August 2022 enrollment data, when enrollment was at 786 for the elementary schools, 662 for the middle school and 884 at the high school.

The 2023-2024 enrollment totals will likely fluctuate as the school year continues, though.

Additionally, 77 students are expected to attend the Winona Area Learning Center, which is an increase of 31 students compared to mid-August 2022’s enrollment data.

Nineteen districts students are expected to participate in school online through a partnership with Rochester Public Schools.

Winona Senior High School

Winona Senior High School social studies teacher Steven Gilbertson said even as he starts his ninth year of teaching in the district, he still gets nervous at the start of each school year.

But, he also looks forward to the fun that comes with a new group of students.

Gilbertson started preparing for the new school year Monday.

“I think that empty classroom, when I walked in and turned on the lights today, it’s also turning the lights on something new,” he said. “It’s something different all the time, and that’s what makes teaching fun.”

He said each class — and every student in it — is unique.

“Every student’s different, and the crazy thing is that in the first semester, if you think about it, you’ll be teaching 180 kids roughly. All come from different backgrounds. All have a different goal for the class, have a different goal for life, have a different goal for just about everything,” Gilbertson said. “Everyone has bad moments. Everyone has good moments. I don’t know what goes on at home.”

He said because of this, every student in his classes has their own mindset and expectations each day.

Building relationships with students, he said, helps them develop trust and then put their best work into the class as a result.

Gilbertson said he has the benefit of already knowing a lot of the high school’s students before they enter his classroom, as he mainly teaches seniors now.

He said it’s exciting to see those students as they transform over the years and prepare to make their own way in life.

He hopes, as they enter likely their final year of secondary education, his students will come in with a positive attitude and be ready to learn.

“I think the teachers are ready to see the kids,” he said. “Eventually, the kids will be ready to see the teachers.”

Washington-Kosciusko Elementary

On the other side of the age spectrum in the district, early childhood teacher Jessica Marish said Monday that she’s feeling nervous, excited and anxious about the new school year at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School.

“I’m nervous because you don’t know exactly what to expect all the time because it’s a brand new class, it’s a brand new school year. You never know,” Marish said.

With it being Marish’s seventh year in the district, though, she said she has some idea of what to plan for and that leads to her feeling a bit more relaxed.

This year’s preschool program will be especially different from previous years, as Marish said her students will have full days of school instead of partial ones.

Marish said she’s excited to once again see students she’s taught before and meet others that she hasn’t yet.

But there’s a lot to do before Marish gets to interact with the students and take on the adventure of a new class, as she said the new school year comes with putting a lot of time into setting up her classroom and participating in meetings. That to-do list is what she credits for her anxiousness.

Marish said she started to work in her classroom last week, which is a bit later than normal, as she was unable to come in earlier than that because of the district’s geothermal construction project.

She said each year, as she comes into her classroom, she looks to make improvements in its setup compared to the previous year and works to match the needs of the students who will be in the class that year.

Goodview Elementary

Third grade teacher Britta Browne, who is starting her 13th year of teaching, has been working in her classroom pod at Goodview Elementary School for a few weeks.

She said she always has mixed emotions as she starts to prepare for the new school year and she doesn’t want the summer and nice weather to end, but she’s always excited to meet her new class of students.

She also feels a bit overwhelmed walking into her pod for the first time, as she starts to recreate her classroom and make changes to improve it from the previous year before then working to prepare folders, journals, games and more for her students.

This year, Browne said she looks forward to smaller class sizes than there have been in the past.

“I’m super excited. I’m always excited, but this year I have 16 (students). I had 24 on my roster last year and up to 27 would come in at different times. So it’s a big, big difference,” she said.

For her students and their families, she hopes they will feel as if school is a safe and fun place to be.