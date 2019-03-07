Gov. Tony Evers has given the green light to $161 million worth of projects at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, including the second phase of the university’s new science center.
The governor’s capital budget proposal, released on Thursday, would fund $2.5 billion of the $3.4 billion requested by agencies across the state. Projects range from deferred maintenance, to new construction, to preservation of state parks and forests.
Gov. Tony Evers pledged during a stop Friday in La Crosse that his $83.5 billion state budge…
It is a largely favorable budget for UW-L, which would get $83 million in state funding for phase two of the Prairie Springs Science Center, along with nearly $30 million for renovations to Graff, Coate and Sanford Halls.
Evers also approved the construction of a $49 million field house at UW-L, a project that would be funded by student fees.
“We’re very grateful and pleased that the governor sees the importance of these projects for our campus, in particular phase two of Prairie Springs,” UW-L Chancellor Joe Gow said. Phase one of the project, the construction of a 187,000-square-foot lab building, was completed last summer. Phase two calls for the demolition and replacement of Cowley Hall, which houses classrooms and faculty offices.
If all goes according to plan, officials say, construction would begin in late 2021 and wrap up in 2023.
“These facilities will be here for a long time,” Gow said. “It’s exciting to keep our campus growing and strong.”
Rep. Jill Billings (D-La Crosse), in a statement applauding Evers' proposal, said she was especially pleased to see the governor's support for Prairie Springs.
"I’ve toured and seen ventilation systems in science labs literally held together with duct tape," she said. "Governor Evers’ capital budget makes investment in areas of most need and leverages private funding sources to the benefit of the state.”
They stand side by side, but the difference between Cowley Hall and the brand-new Prairie Sp…
The field house, which would sit to the east of Roger Harring Stadium, would include a 200-meter indoor track, locker and training rooms, and academic space. It would be funded by a $132 bump in annual student fees.
Graff Main Hall, meanwhile, would get a new heating and cooling system, while Coate and Sanford residence halls would be renovated with an eye for functionality, efficiency and building code compliance.
The lone UW-L project that Evers did not support was the construction of a $41 million residence hall that, like the field house, would have been funded by students.
There’s a slim chance the State Building Commission will tack that project onto the budget; otherwise, the university must wait until 2021 to try again.
“Where questions arise on the part of legislators is the concern about borrowing,” Gow said. “Collectively, if every campus got a residence hall, you’d be borrowing a lot of money. People are also looking at demographic trends that show the growth in high school graduates won’t be as strong moving forward.
“But we think UW-L is a special case. If we maintain our enrollment, a third of our students will be living in overflow housing. We feel it would be a wise investment.”
Gow would not speculate about how much support the projects might have in the Senate and Assembly, saying only that “I hope the legislators … share the governor’s assessment of how important these projects are to a campus like ours.”
Altogether, Evers approved $1.1 billion in capital requests across the UW System, $500 million of which would come from state-funded borrowing.
In the 2017-19 state budget, the system received $483 million of the $713 million it had requested.
“We appreciate that the Governor recognizes many of the challenges in facility repair, renovation, and replacement that the University of Wisconsin System is facing," Ray Cross, system president, said in a statement. "Our challenges are significant as we seek to update antiquated buildings and systems to ensure the safe and modern learning environment students expect."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.