Gov. Tony Evers pledged during a stop in La Crosse Friday that his $83.5 billion state budget proposal would revitalize our schools, refine our drinking water and smooth over our bumpy roads.
But first, he watched some kids jump rope.
Students at Southern Bluffs Elementary School welcomed the newly elected governor with a trick-filled jump rope routine, their cheeks turning red as they hopped.
Their coach, equally red-faced, shouted out all sorts of cryptic instructions: “Around the world!” “Triangle group!” “Egg-beater!”
At one point, a few students managed to jump rope while sitting down. Another, whose feet hardly seemed to touch the ground, jumped two ropes at once.
“I’m out of breath,” Evers told the group after they finished. “Are you?”
In the school library, meeting with reporters, the governor shifted his attention to a different round of double Dutch, the one unfolding in Madison.
Evers touted his budget proposal, released on Thursday, as a particularly good one for the state’s public schools. It includes additional funding for impoverished and rural school districts, and for a University of Wisconsin System whose bottom line has suffered through years of frozen tuition.
“I’m looking forward to having more resources for our schools, so they can achieve at the highest level possible,” Evers said, noting that the current school funding model has passed the buck to local taxpayers.
“Over the last eight years, schools have been passing referenda like crazy, with millions and millions being raised locally,” he said. “The state needs to step up to the plate and do more.”
Evers said he hopes to fund cleaner drinking water by helping local governments reduce pollution and replace lead pipes.
He also vowed to fix the state’s crumbling roads, in part through an 8-cent-per-gallon gas tax.
State Republicans, however, have been skeptical or flatly dismissive of the governor’s proposal.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the plan asks for “way more than Wisconsin can afford,” while Sen. Albert Darling, of River Hills, compared it to going “back to the future, back to spending and taxes.”
Evers struck a more hopeful chord on Friday, saying that, while he is prepared to veto a potential counter by the GOP, the two sides have much to agree on.
“Republicans don’t want bad schools, bad roads and bad health care,” he said. “There’s a lot of room for negotiation.”
