First Presbyterian Church is holding a drive/walk-thru Easter celebration Sunday, April 4, from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. in the church parking lot, 233 West Ave. S. La Crosse. All are welcome to this free event. Come see the empty cross and tomb, and receive a sweet treat, an opportunity for prayer and/or communion. There will be an Easter egg hunt for fifth-graders and younger.