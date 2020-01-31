Explore the benefits of silence at the Franciscan Spirituality Center

Explore the benefits of silence at FSC
The peace and tranquility of a silent retreat can help people connect with their inner self, listen to divine wisdom and gain clarity and perspective on what might be stirring in their life.
The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., offers the following opportunities for silent contemplation and prayer:
Franciscan Day of Solitude, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 26, March 18. Spend a day unplugging from the stress and busyness of everyday life. A private bedroom, lunch and optional spiritual direction session is included. $40.
Silence: A Prayer of the Heart,
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15. Audrey Lucier and Tom Roberts lead this daylong exploration into the wisdom of silence while considering examples from various spiritual traditions. Cost: $65, includes lunch.
Labyrinth Walk,
- 4 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and March 4. This indoor walking meditation is suitable for older teens and adults. Freewill offerings are appreciated; no registration is necessary.
Prayer Beyond Words, 9 a.m. to noon March 14. Sarah Hennessey, FSPA, leads this morning to practice various methods of contemplative prayer. $45.
Silent Directed Retreat,
- March 29-April 3 and April 19-24. Spend six days in silence under the guidance of a trained spiritual director. Cost: $450, includes overnight stay, meals and daily spiritual direction (compassionate listening).
To register, visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.
First bishop of ELCA dies at 88
Minnesota native and former Bishop Rev. Herbert Chilstrom is being remembered for helping to merge Lutheran churches together and for his commitment to tolerance. Chilstrom, 88, died Jan. 19 at his home in Arizona. From Litchfield, Minn., Chilstrom was the first bishop to head the newly-formed Evangelical Lutheran Church in America in 1987, where he served until 1995. Although the merger was controversial for some Lutherans, the new denomination brought together about 5 million members.
Presiding Bishop Elizabeth Eaton said the congregations looked to Chilstrom to carry them through the merger with a strong identity.
“His faithfulness, his vision, his sense that humanism was an important feature of who we would be now as this new church,” Eaton said. “That all shaped who we would become over these 33 years.”
— MPR News