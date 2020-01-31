Explore the benefits of silence at the Franciscan Spirituality Center

Silent Directed Retreat,

March 29-April 3 and April 19-24. Spend six days in silence under the guidance of a trained spiritual director. Cost: $450, includes overnight stay, meals and daily spiritual direction (compassionate listening).

To register, visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.

First bishop of ELCA dies at 88

Minnesota native and former Bishop Rev. Herbert Chilstrom is being remembered for helping to merge Lutheran churches together and for his commitment to tolerance. Chilstrom, 88, died Jan. 19 at his home in Arizona. From Litchfield, Minn., Chilstrom was the first bishop to head the newly-formed Evangelical Lutheran Church in America in 1987, where he served until 1995. Although the merger was controversial for some Lutherans, the new denomination brought together about 5 million members.

Presiding Bishop Elizabeth Eaton said the congregations looked to Chilstrom to carry them through the merger with a strong identity.

“His faithfulness, his vision, his sense that humanism was an important feature of who we would be now as this new church,” Eaton said. “That all shaped who we would become over these 33 years.”

— MPR News