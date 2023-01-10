Extra Effort: Abandoned child finds home in Sparta

It’s difficult to comprehend how a family could abandon its 2-year-old child.

But that was the fate of Shristi Jotham, who found herself all alone at a train station in Pune, India, as a young girl.

Shristi’s life changed dramatically three years later when she was adopted by a Sparta family. Her difficult early life, transition to a new country and triumph over a hearing disability has earned the Sparta High School senior a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.

Between the ages of 2 and 5, Shristi lived in an orphanage in India. It was a harsh existence for a young child who has no memory of her biological parents.

“All I know is that they dropped me off at a train station,” she said. “I don’t know who found me, and then I was in the orphanage after that. They said I was looking in a trash can trying to find food and trying to fight off dogs.”

Shristi said the orphanage lacked chairs and desks and that children spent much of their time sitting on the floor playing with toys. They were all hoping for a family who would take them in.

“I don’t remember much, but I was sad because everybody was getting adopted except for me,” she recalled. “I was at the very last minute to be adopted, which I was very grateful for.”

Her adoptive parents are Randy and Korrin Jotham, who made the trip to India to meet their new daughter. Shristi calls her parents “amazing.”

“When they came to India to visit me, I knew I found my mom and dad,” she said. “They knew I was the right person to be in their family.”

The Jothams brought Shristi into a safe and stable home that included two adopted brothers from Korea, Devin and Dylan.

“They are sweet brothers,” she said. “They wanted a sister, and they were so glad when I came to America.”

The home also included a friendly — sometimes overly friendly — dog named Snickers.

“Because of India and the dogs, I was scared of him,” she said. “Dad laid me on the couch, and then I woke up, and this dog was trying to play with me, and I crawled up on top of the couch.”

Shristi and Snickers eventually became friends.

“He was really nice — I’d be on the blanket, and he would drag me everywhere,” she said.

Shristi’s new life still came with major challenges. She had to adapt to a new climate, a new cuisine and a new language.

“It took me a year to settle in,” she said. “I didn’t know English at all; I actually didn’t speak any language. My mom and grandma helped me learn English and how to use a fork for eating. They helped me get through my worst times when like when I fell in the snow.”

One of the barriers to learning English was hearing loss. Shristi’s parents sensed something was wrong when they talked to her, and their suspicions were confirmed when Shristi was diagnosed as being deaf in her left ear.

She met the challenge head-on.

“An inspiration told me one day, ‘Having a disability does not define who you are as a person; it just makes you stronger,’” she said. “I struggle sometimes here and there, but I’m glad I have resources like my hearing aid.”

Shristi also discovered another resource: sign language. She was 9 years old when she dove into the subject by reading books and going online. She regularly practices with her DHH (deaf/hard of hearing) teacher, who helps her convey sign language and better understand those who use it.

She said sign language opened up a new method communication.

“I’m grateful I’m hard of hearing because I wouldn’t have known American sign language,” she said.

Shristi has made friends with others who have hearing disabilities and joins them for a regional DHH picnic every May.

In a little more than 10 years, Shristi has progressed from someone who didn’t know a word of English to a straight-A student. She enjoys choir, is active in FFA and Sparta Area Cancer Support and joins her family for trips to the La Crosse Motor Speedway.

Sparta High School counselor Maria Cabanit is impressed by Shristi’s academic progress.

“She has such a big heart,” Cabanit said. “She works so hard. I’m happy to see her cross the finish line.”

After graduation, Shristi plans to enroll in Western Technical College and then transfer to a four-year college to pursue a career as a sign language interpreter.

“My biggest focus is people in the world,” she said. “I love helping people.”

Cabanit believes Shristi is choosing the right career path.

“She is so passionate about the field, and having that personal experience makes it so much more meaningful to her,” Cabanit said.

