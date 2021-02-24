Extra Effort: Academic comeback puts Sparta student on path to her dreams

Maeghan Wikkerink aspires to be a writer — “making good money while writing novels,” she says.
But that dream seemed far away as a freshman, when she was behind on academic credits at Sparta High School and dealing with family issues at home.
Three years later, her dreams appear so much more attainable. She worked her way from a potential dropout to taking Advanced Placement classes, and her academic comeback earned a nomination for the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort award.
Wikkerink credits the turnaround to the gradual realization she was capable of advanced school work and a Sparta family that opened their home and hearts to her at the end of her sophomore year.
Wikkerink lives with the family of Kari and Bill Flock. She has been best friends with their daughter, Julia, for more than 10 years, and the Flock home provided a place where she could grow as a student and a person. She said Kari Flock treats her like her own daughter.
“It’s really special — she’s my best friend’s mom, but she’s also my mom,” Wikkerink said. “She’s so amazing. She has such a capacity for love and caring. She took me in under her wing — I wasn’t an outsider.”
The generosity of the Flock family couldn’t come at a more opportune time. Wikkerink said she grew up in a home characterized by a “lack of support from family to do well in school,” which led to a freshman year when she didn’t pay attention in class.
The home situation was compounded by her father being sent to prison, but she said that actually turned into a positive. She said her father’s absence allowed her to “become my own person. I could aspire to do things I couldn’t do before.” That included the classroom, where Wikkerink discovered she was capable of advanced schoolwork.
She said it was her weakest subject, math, that convinced her she could become a good student.
“Once I started to grasp a few concepts of math, I realized I could grasp the concepts of any subject,” she said.
She said there wasn’t a single instant when she realized her academic potential.
“It was just a lot of mental growth and people telling me, ‘Yeah, you can do that,’” she said. “It didn’t happen all in one moment.”
Hilary Masica, a school counselor at Sparta High School, first met Wikkerink as a sophomore and helped her navigate the credits gap. Masica recalled her first meeting with Wikkerink.
“Maeghan was very nice and easy to talk to,” Masica said. “She was a little timid about how well she could do in school, but she worked hard to make up those credits.”
Masica said it’s rare for someone who’s credit deficient as a freshman to be taking Advanced Placement courses as a senior. She said “extreme determination” and a strong work ethic allowed Wikkerink to catch up academically.
Wikkerink’s biological mother, Jade Wikkerink, remains a very important part of her life. Maeghan Wikkerink said her move to the Flock household had her biological mother’s complete support. They stay in regular contact and recently worked together on a mural project at a residential care facility in Sparta.
“We’re still very close,” Wikkerink said of her biological mother. “She’s a wonderful woman, and I love her very much.”
Extracurriculars and volunteer work are also important parts of Wikkerink’s life. She sings in the high school show choir and chamber and treble choirs and wants a role in this year’s school musical if it takes place. Outside of Sparta High School, she has served food at events with the American Legion Auxiliary and helped prepare for the start of the school year at St. John’s Lutheran School in Sparta.
Despite the unstable academic calendar triggered by COVID-19, Wikkerink’s academic progress hasn’t been knocked off track. Sparta’s schedule of two days a week in-person/two days virtual has allowed Wikkerink to take all the classes she needs. She said it’s more difficult to ask questions on virtual days but said her teachers have maintained the quality of instruction.
She said the schedule puts more of the burden on the student to self-motivate, and she credits Kari Flock for keeping her focused.
“She says do the best you can in all situations, even if you don’t have to,” Wikkerink said.
Wikkerink plans to attend a four-year college with UW-La Crosse and UW-Eau Claire as her top choices. She prefers in-person classes and said she’s willing to wait a year if the 2021-22 school year is virtual.
After college, her dream is for her and Julia Flock to live in a cottage in the woods and produce children’s books with Flock drawing the illustrations and Wikkerink writing the prose. She also wants to write novels and short stories.
Masica believes Wikkerink can make her dreams come true.
“It’s so easy in our society to be negative, but she has been able to see what the world has to offer,” Masica said. “She’s definitely not going to let her past dictate her future and the person she wants to become.”