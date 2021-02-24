Extra Effort: Academic comeback puts Sparta student on path to her dreams

Maeghan Wikkerink aspires to be a writer — “making good money while writing novels,” she says.

But that dream seemed far away as a freshman, when she was behind on academic credits at Sparta High School and dealing with family issues at home.

Three years later, her dreams appear so much more attainable. She worked her way from a potential dropout to taking Advanced Placement classes, and her academic comeback earned a nomination for the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort award.

Wikkerink credits the turnaround to the gradual realization she was capable of advanced school work and a Sparta family that opened their home and hearts to her at the end of her sophomore year.

Wikkerink lives with the family of Kari and Bill Flock. She has been best friends with their daughter, Julia, for more than 10 years, and the Flock home provided a place where she could grow as a student and a person. She said Kari Flock treats her like her own daughter.

“It’s really special — she’s my best friend’s mom, but she’s also my mom,” Wikkerink said. “She’s so amazing. She has such a capacity for love and caring. She took me in under her wing — I wasn’t an outsider.”