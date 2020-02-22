Extra Effort: After troubled childhood, LaCrossroads' Makayla Hagen has big plans and a bigger heart

It was only after therapy, and after conversations with her parents, that her world began to brighten. Makayla, who was accustomed to holding everything in, let it all come out.

“I just spilled everything,” said Makayla, who credits her family for lifting her up. “They helped me realize that I’m better than this. They showed me that my life was worth way more than I realized.”

Makayla’s heightened self-worth led to better outcomes at school, but not right away.

She endured a couple turbulent years at Central and Logan before joining LaCrossroads as a junior.

LaCrossroads, a small charter school at Logan, proved to be the perfect place for Makayla, who is now giving school her complete attention.

“I didn’t know Makayla until this year, but I could immediately see how driven she was,” said Tom Kammer, a biology teacher at Logan. “She has a knack for picking up the information and holding onto it, and you can tell she’s passionate just by the way she talks in class. As a teacher, that’s great to see.”