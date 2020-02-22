Extra Effort: After troubled childhood, LaCrossroads' Makayla Hagen has big plans and a bigger heart

There are many Makayla Hagens.
Not in the sense that numerous people share that name, but in the sense that there are so many personalities, so many selves rolled into one young woman at Logan LaCrossroads high school.
There’s Sneaky Makayla, who’s liable to tiptoe out of the house to hang out with her friends.
There’s Feisty Makayla, who’s been known to snap at her classmates if she feels they deserve it.
And there’s Quiet Makayla, who speaks so softly and shyly that her voice gets lost among hallway chatter.
In May, yet another version will emerge: High School Graduate Makayla, the first child in her family to earn a diploma.
“I’m a mix of emotions when I think about it,” said Makayla, LaCrossroads’ Extra Effort Award winner for 2019-20. “When school ends, I know that I’ll miss it and want to go back. But I also can’t wait till I graduate. I’m going to be the first.”
There were times when a cap and gown did not seem to be in her future.
Makayla’s biological parents were addicted to drugs and alcohol. When she was born, doctors suspected she had a mild case of fetal alcohol syndrome — a condition that can stunt growth, damage the brain and trigger mood swings as a child ages.
With her father in prison and her mother unfit to care for her, Makayla was taken in and eventually adopted by a foster family.
A new home meant newfound stability, but as Makayla grew, so did her feelings of restlessness.
By middle school, Makayla was anxious, depressed and a frequent victim of bullying. She began drinking and smoking outside of school, and she began arguing with friends and teachers at school.
She even withdrew from the family that had taken her in, feeling a need to rebel.
Makayla was close to very few people. But she adored her grandma.
Makayla remembers sleeping over at her place in Viroqua, passing the hours by drawing, painting and playing with Play-Doh. Sometimes, the pair would walk through the yard and collect interesting stones — two people many years apart, and yet as close as could be.
“She was like my best friend,” Makayla said. “We were always there for each other.”
But happy moments only last so long.
When Makayla was in eighth grade, she started to feel particularly helpless. One day, she found a bottle of her mom's pills. She swallowed a handful, hoping to never wake up.
“I had just stopped caring,” she said.
It was only after therapy, and after conversations with her parents, that her world began to brighten. Makayla, who was accustomed to holding everything in, let it all come out.
“I just spilled everything,” said Makayla, who credits her family for lifting her up. “They helped me realize that I’m better than this. They showed me that my life was worth way more than I realized.”
Makayla’s heightened self-worth led to better outcomes at school, but not right away.
She endured a couple turbulent years at Central and Logan before joining LaCrossroads as a junior.
LaCrossroads, a small charter school at Logan, proved to be the perfect place for Makayla, who is now giving school her complete attention.
“I didn’t know Makayla until this year, but I could immediately see how driven she was,” said Tom Kammer, a biology teacher at Logan. “She has a knack for picking up the information and holding onto it, and you can tell she’s passionate just by the way she talks in class. As a teacher, that’s great to see.”
“To come out from a hectic, dysfunctional upbringing as well as she has … it’s amazing,” said Dorothy Hart, LaCrossroads’ school coordinator. “She’s always been feisty, but now she’s using that feistiness to take care of her work and take care of herself.”
Paying attention in class was helpful to Makayla in another important way: It inspired her career choice.
Sitting in anatomy class, Makayla noticed how easy the subject came to her. Now, two evenings a week, she takes classes at Western Technical College, working toward a career as a certified nursing assistant or pediatrician.
She also feels a personal calling to health care. Her grandma, the one she used to draw and paint with, has been sick and in need of a caregiver.
“I want to take care of her or just be there with her, because she was always there for me,” Makayla said.
But she does not intend to stop there. Makayla wants to care for all kinds of people in all kinds of places, possibly as a nurse who travels the world.
That would please both Helpful Makayla and Adventurous Makayla.
“I always wanted to reach out and get help when I was younger, but I never had the courage to do it,” she said. “Now that so many people have helped me, I really want to help other people.”
