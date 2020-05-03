Extra Effort: Arcadia High School senior is a ray of sunshine

Boehm has been Jessica’s case manager for two years, and in that time has watched Jessica’s confidence grow enormously. She raves about Jessica, saying, “When you think about a hard-working student, or you think about a student who’s had significant challenges but still a positive attitude, she’s just that portrait.

“She is so positive — always looking at the sunny side of things,” Boehm says. “Even when something’s difficult or she’s had a rough week physically, or a bad day overcoming some challenges in a class, she turns it around and she inspires others. ... I tease her, I call her Sunshine. She really is the sunshine in my classroom.”

Jessica spreads her positivity both in and out of school by serving as a mentor to some of the younger students in the special-education program, and as a volunteer in the elementary after-school program.

In addition to her work at the high school, Boehm also runs the after-school program. Working with the kids, Jessica has developed a bit of a catchphrase. Boehm says, “Jessica is always telling the kids, ‘If I can do it, you can too.’”

At the after-school program, Jessica’s main role is greeting the students as they file in. She loves greeting the students and being a familiar face for them.