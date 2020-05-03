Extra Effort: Arcadia High School senior is a ray of sunshine

Jessica Reyes-Candelas has traveled a long road to get to where she is today.
The Arcadia High School senior and winner of the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award got a rocky start in life when she was born second in a set of twin girls, and with several speech and physical disabilities.
When Jessica arrived, she didn’t cry. Because of the birth defects, doctors told her mother that she would not make it.
Jessica’s mom, however, had more faith than the doctors. Shortly after giving birth she packed up and moved the three of them to the United States to seek treatment for Jessica and help her grow stronger.
The move paid off, and today Jessica is a healthy, driven and successful high school senior. She still faces difficulties with muscle fatigue and speech, but has come far from where she started.
“I went to school, and over the years I’ve gotten better,” Jessica says, “because they taught me how to walk, showed me how to use my hands, and showed me how to talk because I couldn’t at all before. Over the past couple of years I’ve gotten way better at my talking.”
Nancy Boehm, special-education teacher at Arcadia and Jessica’s case manager, says Jessica’s attitude today is “I made it, so now I have a purpose. I’m here to help people. I’m here to do something different.”
Boehm has been Jessica’s case manager for two years, and in that time has watched Jessica’s confidence grow enormously. She raves about Jessica, saying, “When you think about a hard-working student, or you think about a student who’s had significant challenges but still a positive attitude, she’s just that portrait.
“She is so positive — always looking at the sunny side of things,” Boehm says. “Even when something’s difficult or she’s had a rough week physically, or a bad day overcoming some challenges in a class, she turns it around and she inspires others. ... I tease her, I call her Sunshine. She really is the sunshine in my classroom.”
Jessica spreads her positivity both in and out of school by serving as a mentor to some of the younger students in the special-education program, and as a volunteer in the elementary after-school program.
In addition to her work at the high school, Boehm also runs the after-school program. Working with the kids, Jessica has developed a bit of a catchphrase. Boehm says, “Jessica is always telling the kids, ‘If I can do it, you can too.’”
At the after-school program, Jessica’s main role is greeting the students as they file in. She loves greeting the students and being a familiar face for them.
“When they come to the class they can pick any [greeting] they want and I do it with them,” she says. Boehm notes, “It’s really fun to watch her giving out hug after hug when that’s the greeting that the student has selected. A couple of fist bumps, a couple of cha-chas, a couple of guitar chords or something funny, but mostly hugs.”
In the Arcadia school district, a large percentage of the student body speaks Spanish as their first language, and many are still in the process of learning English.
In the after-school program and at the high school, Jessica motivates the kids who don’t really speak English yet, and “encourages them to try and to be brave,” Boehm says. “She’s so supportive of other students who are struggling. She’s always the first one to jump in and give a hand if she’s got it. Again, she’ll use those phrases: ‘Don’t think people are going to laugh at you. Look at me. I can do it, you can too. Just try.’”
Speaking with Boehm, it is evident that she admires Jessica and is proud of the young woman she has watched her become. “I think she inspires me as a mom. She inspires me as a teacher. She inspires me just as a person, to really focus on what’s important. ... She’s just a great, caring soul.”
After she graduates, Jessica plans to attend Chippewa Valley Technical College for two years, and after that hopes to pursue a career as a flight attendant.
