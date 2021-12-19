Extra Effort: Arcadia senior overcomes medical challenge

Arcadia High School senior Catherine Hurlburt has overcome challenges of struggling with a medical disorder and of her father’s recovery from a serious accident. She has continued to maintain good standing in her school work as well as serve her community.

The Extra Effort nominee was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome in January 2019. Then, this past January, her father, Robert, was injured when he was crushed by a tree.

“I went through the healing process with him,” said Hurlburt. “Today, the only thing that is a result of this accident was an ankle brace and some numbness where the tree hit him. We are both thankful to be where we are today.”

When she was a freshman, Hurlburt experienced her first fainting episode due to postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. The disorder caused her anxiety because she couldn’t predict when or where the episodes would occur.

POTS causes sufferers to faint when they rise from a sitting position, the result of not enough blood returning to the heart. The lightheadedness or fainting can be relieved by lying down again. The POTS sufferer can also experience a rapid increase in heart rate; blurred vision; heart palpitations; headache; poor concentration; tiredness; gastrointestinal symptoms; shortness of breath; head, neck or chest discomfort; weakness; sleep disorders; difficulty exercising; anxiety; and coldness or pain in the extremities.

The cause of the syndrome is unknown, but the disorder has been found to begin following major surgery, trauma or a viral illness. Treatment focuses on increasing blood flow and improving circulation. Although POTS can affect men and women of all ages, most cases are diagnosed in women between the ages of 15 and 50.

Hurlburt missed a lot of school while undergoing tests to diagnose the syndrome. However, she learned to manage her condition while maintaining an A average throughout her school years.

“My favorite subject in school either has to be science or something in the agriculture/animal field,” said Hurlburt. “I have kept up with my grades by working hard and asking questions. I have also had a ton of help from my teachers. They continue to be understanding and patient with me.”

Marie Lettner has been Hurlburt’s adviser throughout high school and had her as a student for precalculus.

“To call what Catherine has endured for the past four years a struggle is putting it mildly,” said Lettner. “Catherine has powered through her diagnosis and the anxiety and frustration caused by not being in control of her mind and life. She has participated in much therapy to mitigate both the POTS and her anxiety and has gone from missing a tremendous amount of school to participating in school and extracurricular activities as if she were not dealing with chronic illness.

“Even last year, I could not envision Catherine being able to attend college and live away from home, but she has put the hard work in to not only manage her disorder, but thrive and lead the life of a typical teen.”

Hurlburt is making plans to continue her education in the field of biological sciences in preparation for a career as a veterinarian or coroner/medical examiner.

In addition to Hurlburt and her father, her family includes her mother, Julie, an older sister Brianna and a younger sister, Alanna. They have a farm near Arcadia where they raise beef cattle, swine and chickens along with cats and two dogs.

Her life and interest in animals and agriculture has led her to be active in FFA and to volunteer at a local veterinary office.

“I do quite a bit of cleaning at the vet clinic along with paperwork,” said Hurlburt. “I do work with the animals some but as of right now I am just trying to learn to properly handle them.”

She’s active in the community, volunteering to help local firemen. She led the effort to plan meals for firefighters during two active blazes, and when the Trempealeau County Fire Departments Association had a training exercise at a house located on Highway 93 in October, Hurlburt stepped up to make sure the firefighters were fed.

“I decided to help the firefighters with their training exercise because my father is on the fire department and I have been to an accident scene before,” said Hurlburt. “I know the guys really appreciate it when you do things like this for them; it makes their day go by easier.”

The food squad made three meals for the firefighters to keep them going throughout the day’s training exercise with a full lasagna dinner served at the end the day.

Hurlburt also extends her efforts to help other members of her community by making meals for the elderly and disabled.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0