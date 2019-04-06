Extra Effort: 'Atmosphere is the limit' for La Crosse Aquinas senior

Sudha Schultz is a force of goodness, teachers say, like a ray of sunlight that always shines on this old brick school, at least on weekdays, at least from September to June.
“She’s humble, positive, kind, respectful — a ray of sunshine around here,” said Ryan Schaller, a counselor at Aquinas High School. “She’s one of the few students where, when she graduates, I know I will shed a tear.”
Sudha’s resume — good grades, volunteer work, extracurriculars — would be impressive even if she had been born with every advantage, with a healthy head start in life. But she was not.
“I didn’t have the easiest childhood,” said Sudha, Aquinas’ 2018-’19 La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award winner. “I almost didn’t make it here.”
It started before she was born, on the other side of the world, in India.
Sudha’s biological mother and biological father were not married. Instead of raising Sudha on her own — something the culture frowned upon, and that would have gotten the little family shunned, or worse — the girl’s mother decided to give her up.
Sudha was 9 months old when she was matched with James and Kristina Schultz, a La Crosse couple who already had one daughter, a few years older than Sudha.
It would have been a routine adoption, but the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks had happened two months earlier, and getting into the U.S. was like threading a needle.
After some regulatory delays, she made it through.
As Sudha got older, her personality did not merely bubble to the surface. It came out of her in powerful, jet-like blasts, like a geyser.
She whizzed around soccer fields with boundless energy, not unlike the way she does now, and serenaded her family with selections from the “Tarzan” soundtrack, usually “You’ll Be in My Heart.”
Watching both of her parents, she learned to love and appreciate music.
But it was her father, James — a member of an area drum corps — who made the stronger impression. Sudha remembers him scrapbooking, fundraising, doing whatever he could to support the band. Music, he taught her, like air, was essential.
Shortly before Sudha started kindergarten, her father died of cardiac arrest. Her older sister found him. The music was gone from the house for a while, as if those little black notes had fluttered out of a window, or wriggled through the crack under a door.
Eventually, when she was older, Sudha found a way to remember him.
Now, when she plays the trumpet in the school band, or when she sings her part in the school choir, she does so in his honor, “to live up to his legacy,” she said.
“Sudha is hardworking, confident and mature in a way that is well beyond her years as a musician,” said Ann Wenzel, the band director at Aquinas. “If you give her a solo, she’ll want to do a duet, too. If you give her a solo and a duet, she’ll want to do a trio.”
She does not know how to phone something in, to give anything less than her full effort.
As a senior, she broke with convention by opting not to take a study hall.
Because practicing trumpet and voice is apparently not enough, she now mentors Aquinas middle-schoolers finding their legs in band.
And she cast a wide net in her search for the right college — she has not yet committed to one — in hopes of getting out of her comfort zone.
“I want to go somewhere I’ll be pushed and challenged,” she said. “I’ll miss the familiar atmosphere here, but I’m excited to move on to bigger and better things.”
She plans to study music and medicine, a combination that would bring most students to a fork in the road, to an either-or proposition.
But Sudha is not most students, say the people who know her, not even close.
“I would say the sky is the limit, but I really think the atmosphere is the limit for Sudha,” Schaller said. “Depending on what she wants to do, I could see here being a musician who moonlights as a doctor, or a doctor who moonlights as a musician. I can see her being anything she wants to be.”
