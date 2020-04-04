Extra Effort Award: De Soto scholar makes dramatic comeback

De Soto High School senior Analia Arce-Johnson could be considered a come-from-behind kid.
From being academically lagging nearly three whole grade levels in fourth grade, she was named to the school district’s honor roll when she entered seventh grade.
“With much hard work, she pushed herself to be better and set goals,” said De Soto High School Principal Linzi Gronning, nominating Arce-Johnson for the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort award. “By seventh grade, Analia was on the honor roll and continually worked to reach the caring person and academic level she’s at today.”
Arce-Johnson moved into the De Soto Area School District in 2012, after being adopted by her grandparents. The move took her out of a home situation unsuitable for nurturing the youngster’s development during an important time in her life.
As Arce-Johnson was settling in with her grandparents, her three brothers and two sisters joined her in the more stable situation of their grandparents’ home.
Arce-Johnson’s parent/grandparents, Tammy and Eric Johnson, brought their granddaughter to live with them when they discovered she hadn’t been attending school regularly. The Johnsons found the situation heartbreaking.
“She worked so hard in school to get where she is,” Tammy said. “By the time she was in sixth grade, she was above the level they expected her to be. I’m so proud of her. She sets high standards for herself and is an example for her younger brothers and sisters.”
Arce-Johnson recognizes she is a role model for her younger brothers and sisters, but admits being a bit astonished in being named for the Extra Effort award.
“I do what I can to set an example (for my brothers and sisters). They see I’m determined,” Arce-Johnson said. “I was surprised and a bit shocked when my friend told me I was nominated.”
Gronning noted Arce-Johnson surmounted a number of academic hurdles with a positive attitude and hard work.
“Analia has overcome heart-wrenching family circumstances, academic learning challenges, socio-economic limitations and personal behavioral choices that have had significant consequences,” Gronning said. “Throughout, she has maintained a positive and forward-looking focus setting personal goals for self-improvement and independent sustainability.”
Arce-Johnson has been accepted at Western Technical College and plans to attend the school for two years before going on to earn a degree in social work.
“I want to be a social worker to use my own life experiences to help other children,” she said.
Arce-Johnson is active in her community volunteering with the Community Learning Center program that serves elementary students, Stoddard Elementary Surround Care, the animal shelter in Viroqua, the WAFER Food Pantry and the school’s concession stand.
In this Series
From Tribune files: 2019-20 Extra Effort Award winners
-
Extra Effort Award: De Soto scholar makes dramatic comeback
-
Extra Effort: Melrose-Mindoro High School senior goes from hating to loving school while dealing with mother's addiction
-
Extra Effort: G-E-T student conquers tumor, succeeds in classroom
- 17 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!