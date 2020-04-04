Extra Effort Award: De Soto scholar makes dramatic comeback

About the program

The La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards honor seniors in our area who have been chosen by their high schools for their perseverance and dedication to overcoming obstacles or providing exemplary service to the community.

As original partners in our 23-year-old program, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Viterbo University and Western Technical College continue to provide scholarship support and host a year-end reception for winners, their families and area educators.

In addition, the list of scholarship contributors continues to grow as the inspiring stories of Extra Effort winners bring more generosity from our community.

Donors include Johns, Flaherty & Collins; the La Crosse Community Foundation through its General Fund, Randy Smith Leadership Fund, Neil P. Hengst Scholarship Fund and Robert and Eleanor Franke Charitable Fund; the Mitchell/Kruck Scholarship, and the American Association of University Women, La Crosse chapter; Trust Point; Fred and Ruth Kurtz of Onalaska; Mary Jo and Shawn Werner, town of Campbell; Jerry Raddatz of Winona, Minn.; Marine Credit Union; and the La Crosse Tribune.