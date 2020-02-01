Extra Effort Award: La Crescent senior prioritizes service to honor mother

La Crescent High School senior Sarah Lemke has had a very different high school experience than most of her peers.

Shortly after beginning her freshman year, she lost her mother to alcoholism.

There are few things harder than the death of a parent, and losing one so young can be even more difficult. After her mom passed, she had to grow up quickly, start pitching in at home more and help take care of her younger brother.

Kristine Traxler, a family and consumer science teacher at La Crescent, is one of the teachers who nominated Sarah for the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.

She says one of the things she admires about Sarah is the way she looks out for her brother at school.

She has had Sarah’s brother in class and has been impressed with Sarah coming in to check on him, “taking on kind of the parental role of checking up on his homework, you know, ‘what does he need, how can I help?’”