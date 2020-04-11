Extra Effort Award: Onalaska Luther student succeeds despite dyslexia

A learning disability didn’t keep Joshua Hackbarth from earning a grade point average of 3.9.
With support from school staff and his own determination to overcome his dyslexia, the Luther High School senior is looking toward graduating eighth in his class of 58 seniors.
“Josh has been diagnosed with dyslexia in second grade and has been dealing with it since,” said Mark Loersch, Luther High School's guidance counselor. “Josh is very intelligent, but it takes him twice the amount of time to read and process things. His work ethic and dedication to his schoolwork is awesome; he spends a lot of time on his studies.”
Dyslexia is a learning disorder that makes reading difficult. Students struggle to identify speech sounds and how the sounds relate to letters and words.
Dyslexia affects the areas of the brain that process language. Despite the disorder, people with dyslexia usually have normal vision and normal intelligence.
Since dyslexic students can succeed in school through specialized education programming, school staff assisted Hackbarth using adaptive instruction methods and tools.
“The program doesn’t teach words,” Hackbarth said. “It uses physical objects and colored papers for learning ideas.”
With the specialized assistance, Hackbarth has helped Luther boys’ basketball coach Brad Schaper by recording stats for games. He’s responsible for all updates on the season stats that get sent to the media.
“Josh has a wonderful attitude and is always prepared,” Schaper said. “He is a team-first kind of person and will always accomplish what is asked of him. Josh has a great attitude and never quits until things are done right. I am proud of how he was able to help our basketball program. I never had to worry about our stats being done or done correctly. He spent a lot of time and effort to make sure that happened.”
Schaper also has Josh in his speech classroom and says he brings the same dedication to his classwork.
“Josh works tirelessly to complete assignments and to complete them well,” Schaper said. “He definitely spends the extra time -- and gives the extra effort -- to use his God-given abilities.”
At Luther High, Hackbarth also is an active member in the school’s National Honor Society chapter, Wings Team (student assistance program), the Green Knights Club, Pro-Life Knights Club, the Investment Club and the school’s track team.
He’s the electrical captain of the robotics team, which has helped him develop and hone a number of intellectual abilities.
“Being the electrical captain for the robotics team, I’ve developed spatial awareness, learned how to plan something out and how to execute it and I’ve learned from failures,” Hackbarth said.
The son of Kirk and Aimee Hackbarth, Luther's Extra Effort award winner has an older brother. He is active in his community volunteering at his church to run the slide shows for services and working at the Good Steward resale shop in La Crosse.
In the future, he plans to attend UW-Madison to study chemical or bio-chemical engineering.
