Extra Effort: Bangor High School senior finds positive home

Makayla Challet’s life is almost the exact opposite of what it once was.

A few years ago, the Bangor High School Senior was used to seeing D’s and F’s on her report card. Now those grades have changed to A’s and B’s.

Challet used to struggle with finding happiness in her home environment, but now she lives with two guardians who provide her with a sense of safety and security.

She used to be bullied by her peers, but now she has a tight-knit group of close friends.

The La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award recipient from Bangor never really pushed herself to excel, but now she puts extra effort into everything she does.

“I’m just really pushing myself to be better than who I was before,” Challet said. “I’m using my past experiences and building off of those to push myself to do new things.”

Challet’s report card took a turn for the worse during her middle school years when where she was staying was up in the air.

She had been living with her dad and stepmom, but she says the environment wasn’t a positive one. Then she spent some time with her grandpa until the perfect living situation came along.