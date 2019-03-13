Extra Effort: Bangor High school senior serves family, community

Ashley Martinson had to grow up quickly as a Bangor High School freshman.
Three years ago, Martinson’s stepfather, James Reed, was diagnosed with brain cancer. It was a shock to Martinson’s family, and everyone was confused and scared about what was to come.
Reed and his wife, Heather Reed, traveled to Rochester for treatments that lasted days. Some visits even lasted weeks.
That meant Martinson, an 18-year-old, had to care for her younger siblings – Lucas, 7, and Will, 5, at the time of the news — at home while balancing school life and sports.
Her perseverance through tough times is why Martinson is Bangor’s recipient of the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.
Of course, it wasn’t easy for the parents to tell the kids.
“Telling your children that a parent is ill is never easy,” Heather said. “We were very honest with them and encouraged them to ask any questions no matter how scary or bad the question was. Keeping this open conversation the last few years has brought all of our children closer and built their communication skills.”
Even though James is considered a stepdad, Martinson doesn’t place that tag on him. Instead, she calls James her real father. He’s been there for the majority of Martinson’s life.
Martinson also tabs her mom as the closest person in her life, and their relationship has grown since the diagnosis.
All Martinson had to worry about before the cancer came was school and friends.
However, when Heather and James were away to tend to the cancer, Martinson tried to fill in the best she could doing some adult things most high school students aren’t used to tending to.
“I had to take on a lot more responsibilities and it all happened so fast,” Martinson said. “We have to go get groceries, go get food. It felt like it was an overnight thing.
“It was hard at times, but then I looked at it, and I felt like this made me a better person,” Martinson added. “I feel like I appreciate things a lot more. I wish I could’ve had a few more moments where I didn’t have to worry about all this.”
The biggest struggle for Martinson was having to adapt to a new home life. Heather said that the longest period of time that she and James were in Rochester was 19 days.
But, no one tried to bat an eye or complain. The kids at home tried to make the best of a less-than-ideal situation.
That’s not all the service Martinson partakes in.
She also donates blood and visits the elderly in nursing homes to pay it forward. She says giving blood is a good way to give to the community, and visiting the elderly helps Martinson to “give them their time to relax.”
“I just enjoy helping others no matter what it is,” Martinson said.
The community pitches in, too, to help the family wherever the assistance is needed.
Martinson still averages a 3.0 GPA, and her hard work doesn’t go unnoticed by those in the high school halls.
“She’s always been so positive, you’d never guess that her life outside of school has been complex as it is,” Bangor science teacher Sue Adams said. “She still prioritizes school as an important thing and puts her best foot forward.”
Martinson’s future
The past, however, has helped shape what Martinson wants to study in college.
Martinson wants to be a counseling and clinical psychologist after seeing a bit of the process that goes through James’ therapy.
Heather started to notice her daughter’s interest during Martinson’s junior year.
“The repercussions of her dad’s surgery on the pituitary tumor caused some frontal lobe damage which effected how he deals with emotions and stress,” Heather said. “All of us have had to adjust to these changes which was the biggest changeling, seeking help from a doctor or psychologist to learn coping strategies.”
Martinson has it narrowed to two schools, and both are in the Twin Cities: Northwestern (Minn.) and North Central.
The thing that excites Martinson the most is to meet new people and listen to their stories. She’s also willing to share her stories.
“I want to get to know new people in a new community,” Martinson said. “It’s like a fresh start for me. It’s not a way for me to forget about the problems here but be able to grow with them and help others grow.”
She isn’t afraid to leave the community behind because she doesn’t see it that way. She’s less than a three-hour drive from home and realized being in the Twin Cities will work after making a visit to a college in Missouri, which is more than nine hours away.
“I’m not scared, because I feel like Bangor is always going to be like home,” she said. “I know I will always have the people here who are here for me. If I need anything, I can come back here.”
