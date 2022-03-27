Extra Effort: Bangor senior didn't lose faith after mom's passing, dad's illness

Dominic Keivel learned his strong work ethic and unrelenting faith from his parents.

They were tools that helped the Bangor High School senior find resilience and success after his mother, Cheryl, passed away from cancer in January 2021 and his dad, Steve, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease later that spring.

“It’s just kind of something I’ve learned, to keep on going even through the hard times,” Keivel said.

For his bravery through loss and hardship, Keivel has earned an Extra Effort Award from the La Crosse Tribune.

Teachers describe Keivel as a calm and quiet leader in the classroom and at home.

“Anybody who has known Dominic has had him open a door for them, say ‘yes ma’am’ to you,” said Michelle Harper, a special education teacher at Bangor Middle School who taught both Keivel and his younger brother, Trent.

“It didn’t matter if their parents were watching,” Harper said,” it didn’t matter who was watching. He just always had a kindness about him that was so impeccably — just well-taught.”

When his mom was diagnosed with her second battle with cancer in 2019, Keivel said it was a “shocking” experience.

“I just didn’t know exactly what to do. I tried to do the best that I could do to help her,” he said.

The extra help Keivel offered at home — washing dishes, cleaning the house, cooking meals — only picked up after his dad’s diagnosis.

“He was struggling to do things, too, when my mom was sick, so we kind of knew something was up. But he didn’t get help until after because he was so focused on taking care of my mom,” Keivel said.

His dad required a lot of assistance early on in his diagnosis that Keivel helped with, but medicine has helped his dad become more independent now.

“The boys handled it like everything,” Harper said. “They were so strong throughout the whole thing.”

“He’s had a really good foundation to help him deal with all of that,” said high school ag teacher and FFA advisor Rick Bierbrauer.

Bierbrauer said that Keivel’s “big brother” mentality translated at school, too. He would often sit by a classmate who was alone and start working with them, and he would make sure that the NERF gun that Bierbrauer sometimes uses during lessons was put away safely at the end of class.

“Usually he’s pretty quiet, but he’s a very, very good kid. He always gets his work done. He’s kind of like that quiet leader, and he likes to lead by example,” Bierbrauer said.

Keivel said it hasn’t been challenging for him to keep up with school despite all of the hurdles he’s faced.

“I felt a lot of support. It wasn’t really hard for me to complete work because I knew it was important I at least keep up with it, and that’s what my mom would want,” he said, describing his mom as his cheerleader.

Harper seconded that, noting how important it was for Keivel to keep up with school even while juggling their mom’s cancer amid the pandemic.

“They wanted to be here at school because their friends were here,” she said. “They didn’t want to miss school, they didn’t want to get behind in school, because of their work ethic. But they also wanted to honor their mom because they knew it was important to her for them to do well in school.”

Keivel has participated in FFA since middle school and has held officer positions. He excels in his advanced veterinary science class and has worked hard to overcome a learning disability that he no longer needs support for. He always turns his work in on time and he ushers and helps with community dinners at his church.

After graduation, Keivel hopes to pursue an IT degree for cyber security and network administration from Western Technical College. He said he’s always had a love for computers and technology.

“He loves to be on computers, he’s always been focused on that,” Harper said. “Even in middle school, he could do more on a computer than I could.”

When Keivel found out he had been nominated for the Extra Effort Award, he said it was surprising. But his teachers say it’s a well-earned recognition.

“You know he’s going to be OK,” Harper said. “But he’s that quiet, soft-spoken kid that probably doesn’t get enough credit. That’s why I’m so glad he won this because he needs to get that credit for just being that kid who’s always the good kid.”

But to Keivel, being brave on the stumbling block has been the only option.

“I have a strong will to keep going even when the going gets tough,” Keivel said. “Life will kick you down but you always gotta get back up and keep on going.”

