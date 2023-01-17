EXTRA EFFORT: Bangor student overcomes turbulent home life

Domestic violence, substance abuse and visits from police aren’t unusual events at the home of Arrianna Martin.

That’s why she’s grateful for the refuge she enjoys during the school day.

Martin has overcome a turbulent family life to find serenity and academic success as a senior at Bangor High School. Her determination to overcome obstacles at home has earned her a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.

Her story presents a stark contrast between life at home and life at school.

“It’s pretty calming to be at school because I have a lot of friends here,” Martin said. “They don’t fully understand what I go through, but they are there for me just in case I need them. Some of them are like sisters to me.”

Martin’s home life has been anything but calming. She has lived with her grandparents since she was 4 years old. She said her grandparents often fight and that her grandfather “sometimes gets physical with his hands.” For a while, the household included an uncle with a drug and alcohol problem.

“It was almost like every weekend a police officer would show up at the door and ask if my uncle was home,” she recalled.

Martin said she and her younger brother, Braeyden, have been physically assaulted by the uncle, who is now in jail. The episodes with the uncle caused Braeyden to move to Poynette with this mother, and Martin said she misses him.

“Me and my brother are best friends,” she said. “We talk all the time. He comes to me rather than going to his parents because he knows I understand a lot.”

The home doesn’t include Martin’s biological parents. Her mother lives with Martin’s stepfather, and Martin has no contact with her biological father. Martin’s mother asked her grandparents to adopt her at an early age.

“My birth mom had me when she was 19 years old. She was a little young to be taking care of a kid, and my father was on drugs. He left a long time ago,” Martin said. “My mom keeps her distance now because my grandparents don’t want her around me.”

A silver lining at home is the grandmother, who Martin describes “as the sweetest person you’ll ever meet.”

“She listens to all my problems,” Martin said. “She’s very trustworthy, and she’s a very good listener. She’s almost of like my own personal guidance counselor.”

Through it all, Martin tries to maintain a calm demeanor and focus on school and her future. She shuts the door and puts on headphones when she needs to study at home.

“I keep a lot of my emotions all to myself,” she said. “I really don’t like to talk to a lot of people about it just because I don’t want to draw attention to myself.”

Hannah Schulz has been Martin’s guidance counselor since middle school and has seen her thrive as a student despite the challenges at home.

“It has been a joy to watch her grow and mature as both a student and individual,” Schulz said. “Things have not always been easy for her, both academically and personally, but the level of resilience that she has is incredible.”

Martin’s favorite courses are her science classes. She has been tutoring elementary students for two years, and it has confirmed her desire to become a teacher.

“I have always wanted to be a kindergarten teacher,” she said. “I really enjoy (tutoring) because I love seeing the little kids. It brightens up my day.”

Schulz said Martin has chosen a career path that matches her abilities and personality.

“She cares about her peers and is the type of student that tries to lift others up when she sees that they are feeling down,” Schulz said. “I am so proud of the young woman she has become and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her.”

After high school, Martin will enroll at Viterbo University, where she’ll major in elementary education. She said she’ll be “the first kid in my family to go to college.”

“Viterbo has been my dream school since I was in seventh grade, and I finally got accepted, so I was happy about that,” she said.

As Martin leaves for college, she’ll remain grateful for the relationships she developed at Bangor High School.

“I like the kids here,” she said. “They’re all so nice. None of them bully people. There’s not a lot of drama around here.”

