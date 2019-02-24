Extra Effort: Black River Falls High School senior hits her stride

Amanda Chandler has traveled to some of the darkest of places, but those troubling experiences have helped shape her into the strong and independent student that she is today.
The Black River Falls senior has been through everything, and the things she has endured have been anything but positive. Even though Chandler has faced more than a handful of hardships, she has emerged with a mentality that has powered her to challenge herself to be a better person than she has ever been.
“I never even thought I would graduate high school, to be honest,” she said. “It’s astounding because I would never have pictured myself anywhere near where I am today. ... I feel like I’ve done amazing.”
Amazing doesn’t begin to describe Chandler. For only being a senior in high school, she has faced challenges that many people wouldn’t experience in the course of a lifetime.
Despite having dyslexia, ADD and ADHD, the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award winner for Black River Falls High School is poised to graduate high school on time. She also has been taking college courses through Western Technical College.
Along with having multiple learning disabilities, Chandler has had her share of family troubles that caused her to sink into a depression that almost seemed irreversible. But eventually, she realized her worth and potential.
“I was at a point where I gave up with life,” she said. “I went to counselling and met new friends, and they told me I am way smarter than I thought it was. I thought it was better to just give up, but when I realized how smart I actually was, even with my disabilities. I figured I should put my knowledge to use.”
Chandler hopes to pursue a degree in business law. She know she wants to go to school in Milwaukee, but she doesn’t have an exact one narrowed down yet.
Black River Falls special education teacher Ashley Henrickson-Hodge knows that no matter how big of a goal Chandler may have, she has the drive to achieve it.
“She has a good heart, and when she sets her mind to something, she definitely accomplishes it,” Henrickson-Hodge said. “She’s a good worker when it comes to a goal of hers. Her goal was to graduate on time with her class and she will.”
Being mentally strong wasn’t always easy for Chandler. Because of issues going on in her personal life, she drifted to a low spot and tried to take her own life. But hitting that low spot was what made her realize her potential, and how valuable she really is.
Pushing through a life full of challenges helped Chandler realize that nothing would change unless she took the initiative to make the change And with that, she was finally able to grasp the value that she held within.
“I can’t let myself get down,” she said. “I have too much going on in my life for that, and if I want something, I have to work through it instead of letting it build up and destroy me. I realized that my life was just too precious to give up on everything.”
