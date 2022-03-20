Extra Effort: Black River Falls High School senior inspired by late grandmother

Sandra Kauss was more than a grandmother to Betsy Olson. She was a role model, inspiration and friend.

“It was easy to just call Grandma and say, ‘Hey, let’s have a sleepover,’ and just walk up the hill and go see Grandma,” Olson said. “It was like you had a built-in best friend that was 50 years older than you.”

Kauss died 12 months ago, but the impact she had on Olson’s life endures. The Black River Falls senior plans to follow her grandmother’s path into the medical field, and her dedication to her grandmother’s memory has earned her a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.

Olson, daughter of Paul and Bobby Olson, recalls her grandmother as an RN at Pine View Care Center in Black River Falls. She said her grandmother’s outgoing and lighthearted personality made her a good fit for the nursing profession.

“She was funny, and she was very sympathetic, and she always had something good to say,” Olson said. “She was very sweet, but she also had a very strong mind, and she wasn’t afraid to say what was on her mind.”

Kauss also had the ability to laugh at herself. Olson recalled a drive with her grandmother to get an ice cream treat.

“There were little plastic picnic tables there, and she was parking and hit a picnic table with the car,” Olson said. “She was like, ‘Oh, I’m just rearranging the furniture.’”

Stories like that explain why Olson misses her grandmother. She died of polycystic kidney disease, and Olson said the last two years were difficult as Kauss went through dialysis treatment. Olson recalls how she and her mother assumed caregiving responsibilities, including bathing and changing bandages.

“I spent a lot of time with her during her final moments and witnessed first-hand how this disease changed her well-being,” Olson said. “She’s what made me want to go into health care.”

Olson originally thought she wanted to pursue nursing but said her first “big girl” job at Black River Memorial Hospital changed her outlook.

“After working up there for about three months, I realized that I don’t want to be a nurse anymore,” she said. “I like the patient care side of things, but nursing isn’t for me.”

Olson then discovered she preferred the technical aspect of the profession.

“I did a co-op through work-based learning and went through all the different departments at the hospital, and one of the departments that stuck with me was imaging,” she said.

That altered her post-high school path. She had planned to attend Winona State University for nursing but switched her enrollment to the radiography program at Western Technical College. The two-year program will allow her to enter the workforce earlier but also keep her future education options if she wants to work with more specialized scanning equipment.

Ryan Johnson, the high school’s career coordinator and business education teacher, said Olson has been diligent in her career planning.

“Betsy could have went to school, spent money and then realized this is something she didn’t want to do,” Johnson said. “She’s not the first person who changed her mind as she’s going through the process, but I always appreciate that they’re able to go through it.”

Olson’s desire to connect with people remains strong. She regularly works with a partially paralyzed elderly woman by assisting her with strengthening exercises.

“I take care of her every Monday,” Olson said. “She’s like a second grandma to me. I’ve formed a deep connection with her.”

Olson intends to form relationships like that throughout her life.

“I want to form deep connections with other people while they’re going through their lowest points in life and make their life better,” she said.

Olson lives a very busy schedule. She’s a two-sport athlete (volleyball and softball), performs in the school band, is secretary of the high school’s National Honor Society chapter and volunteers at the local hospital and fire department events.

Johnson believes Olson has a bright future. He described Olson as someone who is “caring and has a big heart.”

“I’ve known Betsy since she was in sixth grade,” he said. “She is just a hard-working kid. She works three or four jobs while going to high school and while playing sports. She’ll be super successful if she keeps up that work ethic.”

