Extra Effort: Blair-Taylor senior finds homework therapeutic

Colyn Berg has found schoolwork and service to his school can be therapy.
By engaging in the activities, the Blair-Taylor High School senior has been able to prevail over disabling recurring panic attacks.
“Not only has Colyn overcome debilitating depression and anxiety, he went on to have a dramatic, positive impact on our school that has forever changed the fabric of our school,” said Dana Eide, Blair-Taylor Middle-High School principal. “We are incredibly proud and grateful for this young man.”
Berg first experienced the unsettling phenomenon in seventh grade. While some people might experience panic attacks only a few times in their lives, Berg’s episodes increased in frequency and dramatically impacted his ability to engage in all aspects of his life.
Years of significant anxiety and depression followed the first episode. It resulted in an existence of largely sitting in the school nurse’s office by day and in his bedroom at night.
“Colyn was unable to go to classes and work with peers without difficulty,” Eide said. “He lost energy and interest in pretty much everything. Others began to notice and were concerned, specifically our school health aide. She ‘called him out’ on the changes she was seeing in him and would not let him get away with staying in that dark place.”
Panic attacks are sudden periods of intense fear triggering severe physical reactions in the absence of real danger or apparent cause.
They can make sufferers think they’re losing control, having a heart attack or even dying. It is thought the disorder could be a symptom of stress.
Those having recurrent, unexpected panic attacks can develop a condition known as panic disorder. The good news is the disorder can be effectively treated.
Berg’s life began to change after his doctor referred him to a licensed clinical social worker. With this help, he started to reintegrate into school and life. He also began working with the school counselor to take online courses that helped him ease back into the school environment.
Berg also credits a special friend with helping him with his recovery. “I absolutely couldn't imagine where I would be now without her,” Berg said.
As Berg discovered his academic work helped him with the panic attacks, he ventured into more challenging studies and school activities.
“As time went on, Colyn advocated more and more for himself to receive opportunities for post-secondary online classes,” Eide said. “By the end of his first semester of senior year, Colyn acquired 45 college credits, some of which he coordinated and paid for himself.”
Berg also became involved in a several school organizations. He became a member and eventually an officer of Students Against Destructive Decisions. Berg coordinated two blood drives in the school sponsored by the group.
“For both drives, the amount of donations requested was met,” Eide said. “Also through SADD, Colyn coordinates a schoolwide wellness day with multiple activities, learning opportunities and presenters.”
Berg also asked the school’s Family Consumer Science teacher about beginning a Health Occupations Students of America Chapter. With her support, Berg took the proposal to the Blair-Taylor School Board and received its approval.
“It took me out of my comfort zone (to go before the school board),” Berg said. “I had to do it in order to get to where I wanted to be.”
The son of Tammy L. and Matt, Berg also participated in the school’s Big Cats-Little Cats program.
The program matches an older student with a younger one to spend time together. In addition to showing caring and concern to his fellow students, Berg maintains a bulletin board in the school. He updates the board each month to show gratitude to adults in the school as well as recognize individuals from the school’s history who made a contribution to the country.
Berg is planning to attend North Central Technical College for a primary in substance abuse counseling and a secondary in human services to become a school counselor or a social worker.
