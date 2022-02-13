Extra Effort: Blair-Taylor senior has put the pieces together after loss and homelessness

When Blair-Taylor senior Hannah Eveland becomes an auto body technician some day, she wants to use her design skills, do paint jobs and fix dents or other “broken pieces” on vehicles.

“Making them fit together,” she said.

She’s gotten a lot of practice throughout her life repairing what’s broken.

“When things got tough, I had to, in a sense, rearrange the broken pieces in my life in order for things to get better and make a whole new future for myself,” she said.

In 2010, Eveland was only 6 years old when her dad died by suicide. Her family grew up without a lot of money and her mom struggled with addiction. They moved around a lot, and halfway through her high school career she found herself facing homelessness.

Despite these hardships, Eveland has found success in school. She gets consistently good grades and has earned enough credits to graduate early. For what has been described as “grit and determination,” Eveland has earned a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.

Eveland said that her interest in cars first began with her dad, who was a mechanic.

“I have been told that I used to hang out in the garage with him and play with my little mechanic toys while he worked on his vehicles,” she said.

“I was really close with my dad. We were basically twins, that’s how close we were,” Eveland said, saying his death devastated her.

Eveland’s family has faced housing insecurities most of her life.

“We never really had a stable place to call home,” she said.

About two years ago, Eveland moved in with family friends, the Chandlers, and enrolled in Blair-Taylor High School after she found herself with nowhere else to go. She said the Chandlers have been “really supportive.”

“I was worried, because how does somebody that young go through that? Where do they go?” said Eli Youngthunder, a social studies teacher at Black River Falls High School where Eveland used to attend.

Youngthunder was Eveland’s advisor and had grown up with her dad. He said when he learned that Eveland had to move because she was facing homelessness it broke his heart.

But Eveland had always shown “grit and determination,” Youngthunder said, and he wasn’t surprised when he found out she was still “persevering.”

“She just never quit,” Youngthunder said.

Like when Eveland was the only girl in a welding class she was taking.

“The boys were like, ‘Why are you even in this class? Why should girls take this class?’ But I didn’t let that bother me and I continued taking the class,” Eveland said.

“And I got an A in it,” she added.

In addition to mechanics, Eveland has also had a long love of art and describes herself as always being creative.

A self portrait she painted was recently selected for a regional art show and will be displayed at the Heider Center for the Arts in West Salem. The acrylic painting depicts Eveland in hues of red, black and white.

At Blair-Taylor, Eveland has excelled in school. She said she’s focused on setting goals for herself, such as getting straight-As — which she’s already accomplished this year.

Youngthunder said that Eveland has always been good at identifying problems and focusing on a solution. She’d ask for help navigating things most high schoolers don’t think about, such as setting up a bank account. She always turned her work in on time, and when she didn’t, she’d ask questions.

And although Eveland is able to graduate early, she plans to stay on for the rest of the year to take more auto body classes and job shadow at a local shop. After graduating, she wants to pursue a technical college degree to become an auto body technician, combining her love of art and vehicles.

Staff at Blair-Taylor High School unanimously selected Eveland for the Extra Effort Award.

Eveland said that moving to Blair-Taylor has been beneficial, a smaller school district compared to her past school where she said she was often “in the background.”

“In the short time she has been in the Blair-Taylor School District, Hannah’s work ethic made her stand out from the crowd,” Blair-Taylor Middle-High School principal Dana Eide wrote in her nomination. She described Eveland as “soft-spoken, kind and goal-oriented.”

Where exactly Eveland gets her drive to succeed is still a piece of the puzzle that needs placing.

“While she can’t really put a finger on what it is about her that created the will and the way to be successful, she knew that she wanted to graduate and not follow the path of her parents,” Eide wrote.

Youngthunder said, too, he’s often wondered how Eveland finds her perseverance.

“Because I think there are other students, people in the world who, given those circumstances, it’s easy to crumble. It’s easy to say, ‘nah, I’m done.’ But Hannah’s got some drive in her that I can’t quite identify,” he said. “There’s just that little spark in her that wants to succeed, that’s going to overcome all of these circumstances.”

“Something just clicked in my brain,” Eveland said, “and told me that I have to do good and I have to get this stuff done to be able to live in the future.”

