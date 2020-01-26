Extra Effort: BRF student doesn't let anything stand in the way of her goals

Starting high school is a big transition for every kid. But, unlike Aubrey Heath, most of them don’t have to do it in a wheelchair.

Heath is a senior at Black River Falls High School and is working toward her goal of walking across the graduation stage unassisted. She’s made huge progress, but it’s been a long road.

The La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award winner from Black River Falls was born 10 weeks premature, weighing just 3 pounds 4 ounces.

While in the neonatal intensive care unit, she was diagnosed with periventricular leukomalacia, a brain injury that can cause developmental delays and motor difficulties.

The PVL eventually led to a secondary diagnosis of cerebral palsy, which is a condition that affects balance and mobility. A few years later in elementary school, Heath was diagnosed with both ADHD and visual perception disorder.

Growing up, Heath underwent five orthopedic surgeries to improve mobility issues associated with cerebral palsy. Her last one was a major back surgery that took place the first day of eighth grade, and necessitated recovery time that caused her to miss the first semester.

Coming back for the second half of the year was difficult, especially in such a transitional period.