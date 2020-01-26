Extra Effort: BRF student doesn't let anything stand in the way of her goals

Starting high school is a big transition for every kid. But, unlike Aubrey Heath, most of them don’t have to do it in a wheelchair.
Heath is a senior at Black River Falls High School and is working toward her goal of walking across the graduation stage unassisted. She’s made huge progress, but it’s been a long road.
The La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award winner from Black River Falls was born 10 weeks premature, weighing just 3 pounds 4 ounces.
While in the neonatal intensive care unit, she was diagnosed with periventricular leukomalacia, a brain injury that can cause developmental delays and motor difficulties.
The PVL eventually led to a secondary diagnosis of cerebral palsy, which is a condition that affects balance and mobility. A few years later in elementary school, Heath was diagnosed with both ADHD and visual perception disorder.
Growing up, Heath underwent five orthopedic surgeries to improve mobility issues associated with cerebral palsy. Her last one was a major back surgery that took place the first day of eighth grade, and necessitated recovery time that caused her to miss the first semester.
Coming back for the second half of the year was difficult, especially in such a transitional period.
“(It) was definitely hard," she says. "You know, it would be for anyone. But I wanted to improve my future, and that’s what that entire time in the hospital was about. So bouncing back was hard, but I really wanted to improve my life. And it was worth it.”
That attitude enabled her to make up for the lost time and graduate to high school with the rest of her classmates.
Because of the surgery, though, she began her freshman year in a wheelchair.
“Moving around school independently is the norm for most students, but for her that has not always been the case,” says Ashley Hendrickson, Aubrey’s case manager and a special-education teacher at Black River Falls High School.
After the wheelchair, Aubrey transitioned into using braces, and now she’s working on the juggling act that is the lunch line.
Walking independently while holding a lunch tray is huge progress for her.
“Because she has such a positive attitude, she’s worked super hard at physically being able to maneuver around the school," Hendrickson says. "She carries her own backpack now.”
Heath uses that same positive, can-do attitude to go above and beyond in academics and extracurriculars as well.
Hendrickson describes Heath as a “pretty awesome kid,” saying: “She does struggle with ADHD, so her attention kind of wavers now and again, but she works incredibly hard. Her work ethic is phenomenal.”
In addition to taking AP courses, she participates in Student Senate and Green Club to make the school a better, more environmentally friendly place.
She’s also in her school’s Gay-Straight Alliance club, which is important to her because of the inclusivity and sense of community. “Not everybody feels like they belong, but there … you just do,” she says.
This semester, Heath is taking an abnormal psychology course at Western Technical College to get a jump on her future.
Growing up and spending significant time in hospitals, the child life specialists who worked with her helped her have fun and soothed her anxieties in what she describes as a very stressful, overwhelming environment.
They made such an impression, in fact, that Heath hopes to become one. To do that, she needs a college degree in psychology.
College will be a big transition for Heath, but Hendrickson is confident in her, saying: “Aubrey works incredibly hard and is a natural-born leader. She’s opinionated and she’s not afraid to share those opinions. She’s incredibly empathetic and always nice, but she’s not afraid to advocate for her own needs.”
After graduating high school, she plans to attend Western Technical College for two years, and then hopes to transfer to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to finish her degree in psychology.