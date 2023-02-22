Brookwood High School senior Liliana Vera-Witt spends her days hanging out with friends, working, practicing for choir, caring for her four cats and planning to join the veterinarian tech program at Rochester Community Technical College.

Finding her place in school and life required overcoming mental health obstacles to succeeding in school, interacting with peers and defining her identity.

“Just being more open and honest about things, not feeling like I had to be somebody I wasn’t,” said Vera-Witt. “Reaching out for help when you needed it, knowing that its OK and people struggle with things all the time.”

Vera-Witt’s thoughtful self-reflection and endeavor to seek a positive outlook earned her an Extra Effort Award nomination from her school.

“Lily is real. She is probably one of the most real students I have met. She is incredibly mature for her age, she’s very reflective and thoughtful and kind,” said Angela Funk, Brookwood High School principal. “I’ve been truly amazed at the amount of reflection she put into her personal development and growth, and in doing so she’s had to face some hard truths and be incredibly honest with herself.”

Entering high school, Vera-Witt’s mental health was at a low point, impacting her interactions with friends, family and teachers and academic performance.

“Eighth grade, I just didn’t care about anything,” said Vera-Witt. “Freshman year, I began to care a little more, but still dealing with a lot of mental struggles.”

Vera-Witt’s “very exhausting” mental health struggles made focusing and turning in assignments challenging. The shock of the COVID-19 pandemic and online classes hurt Vera-Witt’s study habits and motivation. Sleeping was difficult; she was either not sleeping enough or sleeping too much.

Challenges with mental health also took a toll on Vera-Witt’s social wellbeing and personal identity.

“I was more quiet, and just couldn’t really find my place,” said Vera-Witt. “I still had friends, but it felt like I had to act a certain way or try to fit in.”

Vera-Witt devoted more effort to school in her junior year, driven by an encouraging environment in English class taught by Loralee Arbanas.

“She really just let me be myself in there,” said Vera-Witt. “The creative writing in there was really nice, because there wasn’t really a set way to write it, you could write whatever your heart felt and it didn’t matter.”

Outside of class, Vera-Witt turned to prayer, journaling and support from her family, especially from her mother and sister, to better her mental health.

But Vera-Witt saw the biggest changes after dedicating extra effort to improving her outlook, realizing in senior year that high school was coming to an end.

“I just put myself out there more, joined more things, tried to get a better attitude about things and really just told myself, if I don’t change my mindset now, it wouldn’t benefit me in the long run, especially in college and just life in general,” said Vera-Witt.

Vera-Witt accepted that asking for help was normal and opened up about her personal and academic struggles, finding support and stronger relationships with friends and teachers.

In addition to developing a better approach to managing anxiety, Vera-Witt’s grades improved and she participated in more extra curricular activities, like choir, band, forensics and FFA.

“Lily has been able to in the last few years really work through some things that she has assessed and realized what’s in her sphere of control,” said Funk. “She’s improved tremendously. Her academic growth is noticeable, her behavioral growth is noticeable and she is just an incredibly kind person.

Vera-Witt will attend Rochester Technical College to pursue a career as a veterinary tech, drawing on a love for animals that started in childhood by playing with the cats at the family farm and her first puppy, Fifi.

In addition to the vet tech program, Vera-Witt is looking forward to spending time in the RCTC ceramics room and living with her sister, a Mayo hospital nurse and “my best friend,” Vera-Witt said.

“I just look forward to finding more ways to live,” said Vera-Witt.

Extra Effort partners with the La Crosse Community Foundation. Your non-taxable donations will help boost the scholarships the students receive.

To give online visit at www.laxcommfoundation.com. Checks can be written to Extra Effort Fund and mailed to the Foundation at 401 Main St., Ste. 205, La Crosse, WI 54601.

