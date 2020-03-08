Extra Effort: Brookwood senior strives to be family's first college grad

In terms of extracurricular activities, Brey is just as driven.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is a cheer captain and vice president of her school’s FFA chapter, plays flute in the band and pep band, and sits on student council.

She has also participated in National Honor Society, theater and forensics — making it so far as to become a state finalist her freshman year. In addition to all of that, Hanna also does a variety of volunteer work and holds down a part-time job at Swing String.

She says juggling all of her commitments hasn’t always been smooth sailing, conceding that she “finds it difficult to balance everything sometimes.”

Doing well in school is high priority for Hanna. Her freshman and sophomore years particularly, she remembers that she “didn’t have a lot of time for homework, but I always came through. I had to work a little harder to make sure that I maintained a high academic standard.”

Her teachers cite that work ethic as one of her best qualities.