Extra Effort: Brookwood senior strives to be family's first college grad

ONTARIO, Wis. — Teachers at Brookwood High School describe senior Hanna Brey as a humble and diligent student, a role model mature beyond her years.
Brey is this year’s La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award winner for Brookwood, and with an extensive and varied resume, she is as focused and driven a student as they come.
With her senior year coming to a close, Brey already has a plan and vision for her future: she wants to be a nurse.
“My parents have worked laborious jobs," she says. "They inspire me to get a degree to not struggle financially.”
At home, Hanna and her family have seen some tough times. Her mother works at the local String Swing Displays factory, and her father did as well before retiring early for health reasons. Because resources are limited, Hanna pushes herself to excel both academically and in extracurricular activities so she can be competitive for scholarships.
To get a jump start on college, Hanna has opted to take advantage of her school’s Youth Options program, and has pushed herself to complete a variety of college-level courses online through Western Technical College.
During the fall, she also completed a certified nursing assistant program at Western’s Tomah campus. For weeks after school she would head straight there and study until 10 p.m., then get up the next day and do it all over again.
In terms of extracurricular activities, Brey is just as driven.
She is a cheer captain and vice president of her school’s FFA chapter, plays flute in the band and pep band, and sits on student council.
She has also participated in National Honor Society, theater and forensics — making it so far as to become a state finalist her freshman year. In addition to all of that, Hanna also does a variety of volunteer work and holds down a part-time job at Swing String.
She says juggling all of her commitments hasn’t always been smooth sailing, conceding that she “finds it difficult to balance everything sometimes.”
Doing well in school is high priority for Hanna. Her freshman and sophomore years particularly, she remembers that she “didn’t have a lot of time for homework, but I always came through. I had to work a little harder to make sure that I maintained a high academic standard.”
Her teachers cite that work ethic as one of her best qualities.
Paul Olbert, Hanna’s English teacher, says, “(Hanna) always has a smile on her face, and she is a good role model for students because of her work ethic and her positive attitude.” Other teachers describe Hanna as a “quiet, determined presence in our school,” noting that “she is a huge contributor to our school community, but she contributes quietly because she is incredibly humble,”
Hanna is facing a big decision: where to go to school. She’s been accepted to the nursing programs at both Viterbo and Milwaukee School of Engineering, but has yet to choose. She confesses, “I’m still in between, but Viterbo is a little bit less expensive so I’m leaning more that way.”
Wherever she decides to go, Brey will be a first-generation college student, which she cites as a big motivator.
“It’s a passion of mine to climb the ladder, to make my parents proud,” she says. “I want to be the first in my family to finish college.”