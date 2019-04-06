Extra Effort: Cashton High School Senior discovers passion for helping others

Breaking free from the shackles of accumulated self-blame and trauma helped Alexis Schelbe discover her passion to help others give her the determination to redefine herself.
The senior, who was selected as Cashton High School’s winner of the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award, says she is recovering from post-traumatic stress disorder after being sexually abused for more than a year when she was about 7 years old. Schelbe, now 18, said she feared confiding in anyone. Her abuser, a relative, convinced Schelbe it was her fault.
Schelbe eventually found the courage to open up to her mother, Miranda Jerome.
“My heart just hit the floor. I mean it’s like your worst nightmare,” said Jerome, as she recalled the moment Schelbe told her about the sexual abuse. “When she came to me to tell me, I was on the phone and I wasn’t really paying attention. And then, when I realized what she said ... all my attention was on her.”
Schelbe escaped the abuse, but the trauma latched on. Her middle school years were difficult. Her grades suffered, and she didn’t think highly of herself. “I (had) really low self-esteem when I was in middle school and I … was always putting myself down,” Schelbe said. “I felt blue all the time.”
Schelbe, a private girl who prefers to keep her secrets to herself, received therapy for years, Jerome said, and started doing well during high school.
Schelbe’s mother is proud of her daughter’s strength to turn her life around.
She has an “I’m-not-going-to-let-this-beat-me kind of attitude,” Jerome said.
Schelbe does suffer from breakdowns every few years, especially during the spring. Many of Schelbe’s traumatic experiences have occurred during springtime, including a family member committing suicide, making that time of year a trigger for Schelbe, Jerome said.
Last spring, the mounting pressures of her junior year made it hard to keep up with schoolwork, and Schelbe said she eventually lost her motivation and broke down.
“I really wanted to give up,” Schelbe said. “We got back from Christmas break, and I just … fell apart, and I just didn’t think that I could be something.”
With the support of Schelbe’s friends, Jerome said, Schelbe is in a better place today. She works two jobs, commutes about 40 miles to school each day from her home in La Crosse and is eager to start school.
And, unlike middle school, her grades did not suffer during this breakdown.
Schelbe, whose parents are divorced, is the oldest of all three half-siblings, Connor, Madisen and Hannah. She lives with her father, stepmother, Connor and Madisen. The three love to play video games, but Schelbe and Madisen have their exclusive sisters-only slumber parties.
Having a positive outlook when life seems bleak and fearlessly calling out people when wrong is done are some of Schelbe’s signature characteristics.
She’s a “behavioral-health fireman,” said Gregory Stritchko, her counselor. “When she sees trouble, she goes towards it, instead of running away.”
Schelbe said she was surprised that her counselor nominated her for the Extra Effort Award.
“She had a heck of a look of surprise on her face. It kind of made my day,” Stritchko said. “Of all the kids that have had to jump hurdles, she’s probably had to jump the most.”
Her mother and counselor said Schelbe just lifts people up.
“She’s just a good friend. A good person,” Stritchko said.
In spite of life’s struggles, Schelbe has won the battle. She is ready to support others who need a voice.
“I don’t know what my path is when I go to college,” Schelbe said. “I just want to help people.”
