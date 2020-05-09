Extra Effort: Cashton High School senior focuses on serving others

Lifelong Cashton resident Noelle Flint is finding her schooling and her work are helping smooth a rocky stretch in her life.
When the Cashton High School senior’s father died a year ago, Flint and her family faced greater economic instability.
She now works as a certified nursing assistant at the Morrow Home Community in Sparta. Despite the occasional stress and difficulties of the job, she considers being able to care for people of “an amazing generation” a good fit.
“I love my job,” Flint said. “I enjoy going to work and spending time with the elderly. A passion of mine has been to always care for others, and this job has to lead me to my future nursing career which I will be attending Viterbo this fall for the nursing program. I love to care for individuals in need and want to help in many ways possible, so I believe the medical field is the best option for me.”
She says the excitement of being Cashton's winner of the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award gives her a sense of accomplishment.
“I have worked through many hardships and still manage to do well in school and within my job, so it is an honor to be nominated for the award because it can show others that I can accomplish goals and to be proud of the hard work I have achieved,” Flint said.
The youngest of five children and the only girl, Noelle was born on Christmas, which prompted the choice for her name.
In nominating her for the award, Cashton High School counselor Greg Stritchko notes Flint has grown from an insecure teen to “a woman who is ready to make her mark in the world.”
“Noelle is a servant leader who exemplifies a work ethic and dedication to her school and community,” Stritchko said. “Noelle teaches kids from tough situations how to cope, avoid pitfalls and move up through hard work.”
Pamela Von Ruden, School District of Cashton library media specialist, has also noticed Flint’s growth in her efforts to move beyond the hardships the student and her family have endured.
“I have had the pleasure to know Noelle over the past four years,” Von Ruden said. “During this time, I watched Noelle grow into an outstanding individual who excels in both her academic and personal pursuits. Showing maturity beyond her years, Noelle attended certified nursing assistant classes while maintaining her regular coursework, so she could get a job to selflessly help her family and still continue the pursuit of a better future for herself.”
Throughout, Flint maintained her grades and was on the high honor roll all four years of high school. Along with the CNA schooling, Flint’s coursework included online coursework for college and career readiness.
Because she has decided to focus on her job, Flint isn’t participating in sports, but she did play volleyball and competed in track and field in the past.
The one extracurricular activity she has stayed involved in is the Health Occupations Students of America, a club for students interested in the medical field.
“This club has helped with being an eye-opener for my future as a health-care worker,” Flint said.
Flint is eager to start the next chapter of her life at college, keeping in mind her long-term goal to continue her education to be a nurse practitioner.
Noelle Flint
