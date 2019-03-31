Extra Effort: De Soto senior finds acceptance in school after transitioning, overcoming abuse and poverty

It took Liam Schaller 15 years to find the stability and comfort he craved, and he isn’t wasting a moment of it.
Schaller, now 18 and a De Soto High School senior, had few things he could count on in life. Moves were frequent, family dynamics ebbed and flowed, emotions fluctuated and even his sense of self wavered.
But in a sea of turmoil, loss and trauma, the Stoddard teen kept his head above water, rising to the challenges of school, relationships and life and even flourishing, a feat that hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teachers, who nominated the resilient teen for the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.
“He has an ability to make connections with people (despite) his struggles,” says De Soto High School English teacher Cody Morrison. “What he’s been through has given Liam empathy beyond what most of us have.”
Schaller was just 2 years old when his father was killed in a car crash, leaving his mother, pregnant with her third son, in a deep depression and, Schaller says, suicidal.
Taking on a parenting role of sorts to his siblings, Schaller was 8 when his mother began dating a man recently released from prison. Their relationship was tumultuous, says Schaller, who spent nights listening to his mother cry as she was subjected to physical, mental and emotional abuse and stressed about being unable to pay rent.
When Schaller was 12, he found himself a target of abuse, recalling his mother’s boyfriend coming into his bed one night and molesting him.
“I tried to block it out of my mind,” says Schaller, who, wanting his mother to be happy, hid the abuse from her.
As much as he tried to comfort his brothers in the midst of the chaos, Schaller also found himself retreating, hiding in his bedroom as much as possible and befriending individuals on the internet. Among those he chatted with were members of the LGBTQ community, whose experiences helped Schaller come to terms with his own gender identity.
Having long forced himself to wear dresses and act feminine, at age 13 Schaller began identifying as male.
“I didn’t have a word for it,” Schaller says of being transgender. “I went through phases of denial.”
Schaller began dressing more masculine, tucking his long hair into a hat, which caught the attention of his mother. Finally opening up, Schaller asked to be started on hormones and have his name legally changed, which, Schaller says, she refused. Schaller’s brother Alex was conflicted as well, feeling like his sister “had died” in a sense.
“I’m the same person, I’m not going anywhere,” Schaller reassured him.
When Schaller was a freshman, the family was evicted from their Muscoda, Wis., home and moved in with a family friend in De Soto, a dozen people packed into a single trailer, with Schaller sleeping on a chair.
Schaller was about to start sophomore year when one of his brothers came home stating, “One of the kids said ‘Gay kids get hung from flagpoles here,’ “ leaving him anxious about starting at De Soto High School.
Prone to panic attacks and prolonged episodes of crying, which a therapist later presumed to be the result of PTSD from his molestation, Schaller was particularly nervous.
Despite his anxiety, Schaller found himself at home at De Soto High School, making close friends, excelling academically and receiving unwavering support from staff. A few times, Schaller heard students were teasing him behind his back, but he was overwhelmingly accepted by his peers, one even correcting a teacher who mistakenly called Schaller by his female birth name.
In the midst of the year, Schaller’s mother and stepfather decided to move back to Muscoda, a decision his friend Alexis Story caught wind of. It didn’t take long for Alexis’s parents, William and Robyn, to offer Schaller a room in their home so he could finish out the year. His mother consented, and Schaller grew to see Alexis and her sibling Ariana as sisters.
School became another highlight.
“It’s one thing I really enjoy and look forward to,” Schaller says. “I love learning and being taught new things.”
When sophomore year finished, Schaller’s mother expected him to return home and he resisted, confessing her boyfriend had abused him and that he didn’t feel safe with them. She became upset, Schaller says, but ultimately allowed him to live with the Story family. Eventually, Alex moved in.
The Story family helped Schaller find a therapist, where he has been able to work through some of his anxiety and trauma. Poetry has also been a powerful tool.
“It’s a way to vent my emotions privately, expressed through abstract metaphors,” Schaller says.
Schaller, Morrison says, is gifted in prose, often approached by classmates for help with their essays and leading lessons as a student aid.
“He has this magnetism about him...everyone is comfortable coming to Liam for help,” Morrison said. “Liam is a really awesome writer, a powerful writer. It doesn’t matter what genre it is — Liam can connect with the audience and make it interesting for anyone.”
Accepted to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Schaller plans to put his talents to use as a high school English teacher and ultimately a college professor. Before fall semester, Schaller, who started on hormones earlier this winter, hopes to have gender reassignment surgery.
“I’m a guy and that’s what I want people to know me as — not as transgender,” Schaller says.
After years of doubt, fear and stress, Schaller is feeling strong and ready to travel, meet new people and follow his passion. It’s the support of the Story family and the De Soto staff and student body, that have made his dreams possible.
“I’m so thankful to be part of this community, because I don’t know what would have happened if I wasn’t,” Schaller said. “What’s keeping on my feet is the number of people who believe in me and want me to succeed in life.”
