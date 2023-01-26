Extra Effort: De Soto senior overcomes childhood to become a leader

De Soto senior Harley Schams maintains a busy schedule as a dedicated athlete, volunteer coach, student assembly president and honor student.

It's an impressive set of accomplishments for any student, but especially for Schams, whose mother left his family when he was 9 years old, leaving him troubled during his youth.

"I grew up without a mother not really understanding why," Schams said. "I wasn't really bitter about it, but I made that as an excuse for everything, if I was ever in a bad mood or my grades slipped."

Schams' distant relationship with his father only added to the pressure.

"My dad is not very emotional as a person, so growing up, I never really got 'I'm proud of you' or 'I love you' or any hugs," Schams said. "I love my dad obviously, he's the guy, he's there for me. But just on an emotional standpoint, I don't think I had the emotional support I think I needed growing up."

In middle school, Schams struggled to interact and build relationships with his classmates. His single father could not make time to help with homework, and Schams admits he was not keeping up his grades.

Schams' additional strides to connect with his peers and succeed in the classroom and on the field has earned him an Extra Effort Award nomination from De Soto.

"Harley was a kid who frequently misbehaved and found himself in trouble often," said Garrett Redman, Schams' physical education teacher and football and basketball coach. "He has since changed and become an intelligent, hardworking and thoughtful person."

Schams took inspiration from his older brother Coby, who went on to graduate from Western Technical College, becoming the first in the family to earn a college degree.

"That made me want to be like him, get over the problem in my life and do better," said Schams, who has applied to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

With encouragement from his middle school teachers, Schams turned his lackluster grades around and continued to maintain them in high school. "The greatest thing was my teachers, they really pushed me," Schams said. "They knew what was going on in my life and they knew I could do better than I was."

In high school, Schams found joy in sports, establishing himself as a well rounded student athlete, playing football, basketball and formerly baseball. He plans to run track this spring.

Given his difficulty to engage with his classmates, it took time for Schams to become a team player.

"When I started I think it was all for myself. I enjoyed playing sports and I loved being the center of attention, scoring touchdowns," Schams said. "As I grew through, I loved seeing the rest of my team succeed. If someone else scored a touchdown, you'd see me being the first person there, congratulating them. If JV is in on a varsity game, I'm on the sideline cheering everybody on."

Schams admitted he wasn't close with his teammates at the start of this year's football season. As the season progressed, they forged a stronger bond.

"I told every single one of them that I love them, that they were my family," Schams said. "That was probably the closest I've ever been with people in my life."

As his father opened up, Schams shared the support with others to become more than just a player.

"Lately with sports, my dad has said the things like I'm proud of you more, and it's made me feel a lot better about myself," Schams said. "I think that was the realization how I want to make people feel was him finally saying those things."

"Harley has grown into a leader that is respected by his peers." Redman said. "His leadership and communication skills have been extremely helpful in the classroom and in athletics."

Schams volunteers as a youth football and basketball coach, driven by memories of high school students mentoring him in middle school. "Its a good program for us to keep giving back to the kids so that when they grow up, they'll do the same thing," Schams said.

Drawing on his experiences seeing the impact of sports-related injuries while playing and coaching, Schams aims to pursue a career in athletic training or physical therapy for youth.

Whether in the halls at school, on the field or the court, or at family gatherings, Schams realizes his progress by how easily his classmates, friends and family approach him, and how easily he approaches them.

"Growing up I've gotten more happy about things," Schams said. "I feel like the more happy I was getting, the more enjoyable it was to spend time with them."

Extra Effort partners with the La Crosse Community Foundation. Your non-taxable donations will help boost the scholarships the students receive.

Extra Effort partners with the La Crosse Community Foundation. Your non-taxable donations will help boost the scholarships the students receive.

To give online visit at www.laxcommfoundation.com. Checks can be written to Extra Effort Fund and mailed to the Foundation at 401 Main St., Ste. 205, La Crosse, WI 54601.

